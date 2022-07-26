How To Choose a Perfect Ring For Your Loved One? A Super Useful Guide

Choosing jewelry for your loved one can be stressful, but the smile you see on their face when you give it to them is rivaled by no other happiness. Rings are especially hard to choose since they are simple in design and structure and hold high value when it comes to gifting them in a relationship. Our guide on how to choose the perfect ring for your partner will make the process of finding the right one easier.

Search for Hints

Before you go scouting for the perfect ring for your partner, search for any hints they’ve given you on their ring’s preferences. Recall if they’ve ever mentioned what type of rings they’re into. What material do they like and what style do they prefer? If you can’t think of any hints, try to subtly ask them about their ring preferences. Casually show them pictures of jewelry and ask them if they like it. Their answer will give a basic idea of what type of jewelry they like, and you can use this knowledge to pick out the perfect ring for them.

Check What’s Trendy

Chances are that your partner might be into rings that are currently trendy. Specific shapes and jewel cuts vary in popularity based on where you live. Trends also vary based on gender styling. Jewelry and ring trends that are popular among men may be different from those of girls ring trends. If your partner generally likes to keep up with trends, you can ask them about what jewelry trends they like. Extend this knowledge to buying rings. Even without explicitly asking, you will be able to notice the jewelry they wear on a daily basis.

Figure out Their Style

Knowing your partner’s style choices is key to picking out the right ring for them. Their fashion sense is a big hint that’ll help you figure out what they’d like in a ring. Do they follow particular dress styles? Is this style associated with particular types of jewelry? Answering these questions will give you a clearer idea of what they might want. If your partner wears jewelry and accessories regularly, try to deduce what type of ring would suit based on this. Do they like chunky jewelry? Flashy or simplistic? If your partner doesn’t wear rings often, then use their clothing style to guide your choice since dress sense may to an extent reflect and influence jewelry preferences.

Make it Memorable

Whatever ring you end up choosing, make sure to make it a memorable piece of jewelry that your partner will forever cherish. For instance, you can engrave something onto the inside of the ring. Your partner’s initials, both of your initials together, a memorable date or phrase; the options are endless. You can also use a stone for your ring that’s associated with your partner, such as moonstones. Tying a memory to the ring will make it a much more beautiful gift that your partner will surely love.

There are many styles and designs to choose from, so look through them but don’t get overwhelmed by the options. No matter what you give them, they are bound to appreciate and cherish it. So, keep our guide in mind for the next time you plan on choosing a ring for your partner.