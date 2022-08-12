Is Your Addiction Consuming You? Here’s How to Get Help

Do you feel like you are in a dark hole with no way out? Addiction is a terrible disease, and it completely consumes you. Fortunately, just like other diseases, there is a treatment for it, and you can get back on your feet, no matter how far gone you feel you may be. Admitting that you have an issue is the first step to recovery. If you are ready to begin your journey and get help with your problem, continue reading.

1. Acknowledge You Have a Problem

When you develop a drug dependency it isn’t because you are a weak person. This is a common misconception, but the fact that you are actively seeking help goes to show that you are willing to make a change. Drug dependency, whether it’s prescription drugs or illegal substances, alters chemicals in the brain which causes those powerful cravings which make sobriety seem like an impossible goal.

For most people, the toughest step toward recovery is acknowledging that you have a problem and deciding that you want and need to change. According to a rehabilitation center in Alberta “the only requirement is the desire to change one’s life” so approaching rehab with this in mind is the best thing you could do. It’s perfectly normal for you to feel uncertain about whether you have what it takes to quit. It is also perfectly normal to be concerned about how you’re going to treat a medical condition if you have a prescription drug dependency.

2. Commit to Change

It is important that you commit to change. If you are struggling to see just how much of an effect drug dependency is having on your life, track your drug use, including how much you use and how often you use it. This will give you a visual representation of how big a role addiction plays in your life. If visuals work for you make a pros and cons list as well as a costs list for continuing your drug use. Think about how your drug use affects the people in your life as well as your health. Talk to the people in your life about how they feel about your drug use and dependency. It won’t be an easy conversation, but it’s an important one to have. If you’re struggling to commit to change, ask yourself why and move forward from there.

3. Look at Addiction Treatment Options

Once you’ve committed to your recovery, you need to start looking at what sort of treatment you would like to pursue. Depending on the nature of your addiction, there are different programs to choose from. Here are a few options worth considering:

Detoxification – This is usually the first step in rehabilitation as it purges your body of drugs and deals with symptoms of withdrawal. Some people opt for this only, but it is most successful when coupled with additional treatments.

Behavioral Counselling – Support further than getting the drugs out of your system is often important in order for you to stick with your sobriety. Knowing that there are people out there who support the hard time you are going through and are going through it with you goes a long way to learning healthy coping skills and sticking with sobriety.

Medication – Recovery can be coupled with medication and used to manage withdrawal symptoms, prevent relapse, and treat mental health-related conditions, such as depression and anxiety, that result from withdrawal. This obviously won’t be used to treat someone with pharmaceutical drug addiction.

Follow-ups – Regular follow-ups and attending AA meetings can prevent relapse and help you remain sober.

4. Things to Remember When Finding The Best Treatment For You

As with most things, there is no one size fits all. Everyone’s needs are different because the nature of their addiction is different. Your treatment should be customized to your unique situation, so it is important to keep this in mind when looking for a treatment program. Your treatment should address more than just your substance abuse. Addiction affects multiple aspects of your life and as such, it should be multifaceted and should address your psychological, physical, emotional, and spiritual health. The success of treatment depends on addressing and taking care of all of these aspects. This will address the reason you started taking drugs in the first place.

It’s perfectly normal to feel conflicted about seeking help and addressing your addiction. Recovery takes time and effort and is incredibly rewarding. It allows you to reclaim your life and take control of your future.