NEW CONCERT: Kurt Vile at Asbury Hall Oct. 25

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS w/ Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt)

­TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 | 8 pm. SBURY HALLTickets: $30 Advance, $35 Day of General Admission Standing, purchase at Eventbrite.com, or in person at the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p).

On Sale Thu 9/1 10 am

Since his earliest self-produced CD-Rs, Philadelphia psych-pop master Kurt Vile has referred to himself as “Philly’s Constant Hitmaker“—and while he gave himself that name with a sly wink, he was also nodding toward the songwriting prowess that would result in him becoming one of his home city’s most celebrated rock artists. “I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out,” he says. On his latest album, (watch my moves), Vile pulls his talents as a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer in unexpected directions—and the result is a vibrant, yet meditative album propelled by Vile’s laid-back charm and curious spirit. Every lyric has been chiseled down into an aphorism, every bloom of distorted guitar or murmuring synth helping create that “fried” pop. Don’t miss Kurt Vile’s return to Asbury Hall with the Violators, and Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt) opening the show!

STEPHEN BABCOCK, w/ tuesday nite, Bryan Williams, Michael Farrow­

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 | 8 PM 9TH WARD Tickets: $12 General Admission Purchase at Eventbrite.com or the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p).

Known as “Internet Dad” by his fans for his relatable songs and demeanor, Stephen Babcock is a pop singer-songwriter hailing from Upstate New York. After spending much of the last five years on the road performing with acts such as Ed Sheeran, Canyon City, William Hinson, Izaak Opatz, and more, Stephen released his album, “Monroe” on October 1, 2021, receiving praise from PASTe, Atwood Magazine, Variance Mag, Thread, and others. Currently, Stephen is finishing work on his newest album, slated for a fall 2022 release. With consistent growth across all platforms, it’s only a matter of time before word gets out on Stephen Babcock. You also get a lot of Buffalo bang for your buck with this one including Tuesday nite, Bryan Williams and Michael Farrow performing!

