Democrat Strategist Steve Pigeon Accused of Rape; DA Says ‘It’s a Child’s Word Versus His Word’

I am Steve Pigeon’s friend. We have been friends for more than 20 years. He recruited me as a PR consultant for NXIVM in 2007. Even though NXIVM tried to target me, Pigeon remained my friend throughout this time. When I accelerated my attack on NXIVM and its founder Keith Raniere in 2017, Pigeon helped me. Raniere is now serving a prison sentence of 120 years.

BUFFALO, NY: On December 2, 2021, G. Steven Pigeon’s life changed.

The Erie County District Attorney charged Pigeon, 61, with rape and sexual assault of a child. The charges stemmed from a single incident that allegedly took place five years earlier.

The District Attorney did not disclose the child’s name, age, or gender. However, the charges state the child was under 11 when the alleged incident occurred. The indictment alleges the incident happened between November and December 2016.

The local media reported the child is a girl. The prosecution revealed at Pigeon’s bail hearing that she was a family member. Pigeon does not have any children.

There is no allegation that Pigeon repeated or tried to repeat the charged offenses before or after the alleged one-time incident.

The Eric County District Attorney charged Pigeon with two counts of sexual assault against a child, one count of rape, one count of criminal sexual act, one count of sexual abuse, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Pigeon could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of all charges against him.

District Attorney John J. Flynn, Jr. said, “This is big boy stuff here. OK? This is rape; this isn’t child molestation. This is rape, and so when we’re talking at that level, all right, we’re talking life in prison.”

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

Based on Flynn’s statements at a press conference, there seems to be no physical evidence, no DNA, no rape kit, no hospital records, no mandated reporter, and no confirmation from another witness.

WGRZ TV reporter Dave McKinley asked Flynn, “Do you have anything more than the word and allegation of a child?”

Flynn replied, “I’m not going to talk about any other evidence, but I have her word, though.”

Steve Pigeon surrendered to the police on December 2, 2021.

According to Flynn, a lack of corroborating evidence is not unusual in child rape cases. It can be hard to find evidence to support the child’s story.

“What all these cases come down to [is] a child’s going to say something,” Flynn told the press. “I presume he’s going to say something: ‘it didn’t happen.’ All right. At the end of the day, it’s a child’s word versus his word, and I believe the child. I’m standing with the child, and I’m going to get the child justice.”

Pigeon has no previous accusations of sex-related or violent crimes. However, he has two felony convictions related to his role as a political consultant and lawyer. Because of these convictions, New York State revoked his license to practice law.

Investigation

According to Flynn, the girl, now a teen, told her mother about the alleged incident four and a half years after it allegedly occurred.

Her mother told her lawyer, who in turn called him.

“After the lawyer called me,” Flynn said, “I then gave it to my investigators and gave it to my attorneys, and they went from there.”

A several-month investigation followed. The investigators did not interview Pigeon.

Delayed Reporting Defense

Frank LoTempio III, an attorney from Buffalo, said the case against Pigeon might be challenging to prosecute. LoTempio is not representing Pigeon in the case.

“I’ve defended these cases,” LoTempio told WGRZ, “and any time you have somebody – that claim is five years old – it’s a big deal… It’s the first thing the defense attorney is going to start to question… Why didn’t this come out earlier? How come it just came out? Who was the outcry witness? Did the outcry witness then make her suggest that more happened than actually did happen? It’s a big deal.”

The District Attorney took a different viewpoint on delayed reporting.

Flynn explained, “It’s not unusual in our child sex abuse cases. The majority of the time, quite frankly, if you talk to experts on this, they will tell you that there is delayed reporting. They will tell you that sometimes it takes years and years before the child tells someone or reports it okay.

“That’s very common that you, I mean again, you look, you look at all the child, all the clergy cases, and all the, you know, all the other Boy Scout, Girl Scout, all the other, you know, youth cases that you’ve seen over the course of the past five years, and there’s obviously been a lot of them, okay. You will see, if not the majority, a great number of them. The victim does not tell anyone, and they hold it in for years and years. Like that’s very common.”

Other Evidence

During his WGRZ TV appearance, Attorney LoTempio said he believed the prosecutors would need more evidence beyond the alleged victim’s word.

“There has to be some documentation, some witnesses, a confession,” he said, “though not to a police agency, but even to the mother or the father of the child. That’s what I would assume.”

At his press conference, Flynn was asked again if he had more evidence than the word of a child.

A reporter asked, “Okay, do you have anything more than that? I’m not asking what you have, but I mean you must to bring a charge like this.”

Flynn said, “The people who allegedly went to the house. That’s some more right there. That to me shows consciousness of guilt.”

Flynn named three incidents:

“There was a text message from Mr. Pigeon to an individual in the orbit of the victim saying that allegedly, ‘Someone needs to contact me; someone needs to reach out to me. What’s going on?’…

“There was a time when he allegedly came to the home of the victim, and then it was a third time where allegedly two of his friends without him came to the home of the victim… I don’t want to make it like they came there to intimidate anyone. I think it was more of going there to say, “Hey, what’s going on?”

ADA Patrick Swanson discussed a text message in court while arguing against bail for Pigeon.

Assistant DA Patrick Swanson amplified Flynn’s comments at Pigeon’s bail hearing.

Swanson told the court that Pigeon texted “one of the victim’s family members, who the defendant is close with, to inquire about what was going on and why no one was returning calls. And he stated specifically, and I quote, ‘Why won’t you call? I am ready to do something drastic.’ And ‘You have to talk to me.’”

When he didn’t get a reply, Pigeon “showed up at the victim’s residence, uninvited and unannounced, where the defendant was banging on the front door, desiring to speak to the victim and the victim’s mother,” Swanson told the court.

Swanson said two of Pigeon’s friends came to the house a few days later, which led to a 911 call from the alleged victim’s mother to local police.

Steve Pigeon with his lawyer Paul Cambria.

Pigeon’s lawyer, Paul Cambria, denied his client tried to speak to the alleged victim. He also said the text was not suspicious. Cambria added that the alleged victim’s mother is a close relative of Pigeon.

“There was never any intention to contact the person involved in the indictment,” Cambria said. “He sent a text message to several members of his family, a general message… it had nothing specifically to do with the subject of this indictment.”

Gary Parenti went to the alleged victim’s house.

Gary Parenti was one of the two friends who went to the mother’s house.

“We just wanted to find out why his family stopped communicating with Steve and would not respond to his texts,” Parenti said. “They were close and in contact regularly. Then, they suddenly stopped communicating, with no response to texts. It had never happened before. I thought the family might be in trouble.”

Parenti said he’d known the family for 30 years and had been to the house many times.

A reporter asked Flynn, “Do you think [Pigeon and his friends] had been tipped off that there was some sort of investigation, or [do] you think that they potentially just got nervous because this family stopped having communications with him?”

Flynn replied, “We believe that he thought or knew that something was going on because the victim’s, let’s call it, ‘orbit of area,’ was not responding to his calls and texts.”

Pigeon Makes Bail

Pigeon was held at the Erie County Holding Center for four days pending a bail hearing.

While Pigeon was in custody, Flynn said, “I do not believe that Mr. Pigeon should be out of jail. I believe he should be in jail for the rest of his life.”

Judge William Boller set bail for Pigeon at $750,000. Pigeon made bail.

After his release, Cambria told the media his client “vehemently denies these charges. We have indicated that, and we will move forward and let the courts decide.”

Pigeon’s Aunt Speaks

Rita Gralike, 90, is a relative of the alleged victim, her mother, and Pigeon. She is Pigeon’s maternal aunt. Gralike has known Pigeon and the alleged victim’s mother all their lives. Pigeon grew up with Gralike’s children in St. Louis.

“First and foremost, this is completely out of character for Steven,” Gralike said. “He does not act this way, never has. He is not the type of person, and it doesn’t work that way. You never have just one accusation of child molestation. Never before and never again.”

Gralike, the mother of four sons, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was head of staff at the St. Louis office of former Missouri governor Joseph Teasdale.