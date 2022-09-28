Buffalo Chamber Players facebook photo
Buffalo Chamber Players kick off their 2022-2023 season at Asbury Hall on Thur. Oct. 6th

September 28, 2022
The evening’s program includes:

Valerie Coleman American Vein for English horn, contrabass, and narrator
Ruth Gipps Threnody for English horn and piano
Jessie Montgomery Rhapsody No. 1 for solo violin
Angélica Negrón bubblegum grass/peppermint field
Chen Yi Memory for solo cello
Clara Schumann Piano Trio in G minor, opus 17

The concert starts at 7:30 PM, doors open at 6:30 PM. Free parking is available in the Asbury Hall parking lot or along Delaware Avenue.

General admission tickets are $25, $5 for students, and free for those 18 and under. We also offer a season subscription for $100.

Streaming remains an option this season and streaming tickets can be converted to in-person attendance at any point.

For tickets and information, please visit our website.

