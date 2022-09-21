Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper needs help

Waterkeeper could use your help with installing some upland flowering plants at our Living Shoreline restoration sites. We have identified three different restoration projects which could benefit from additional plantings and have nearly 1,000 plants arriving to Buffalo this week! We plan to install these plants over the course of 3 separate planting events, each of which will be around 2-hours long. Please consider joining us for 1 (or more) of the 3 planting events we have scheduled in the coming weeks.

HYDE PARK : Saturday, September 24th 11am – 1pm RAIN DATE: Sunday, September 25th 11am – 1pm

: Saturday, September 24th 11am – 1pm NORTH TONAWANDA BOTANICAL GARDENS : Tuesday, September 27th 5pm – 7pm RAIN DATE: Thursday, September 29th 5pm – 7pm

: Tuesday, September 27th 5pm – 7pm TIFFT NATURE PRESERVE : Saturday, October 1st 11am – 1pm RAIN DATE: Sunday, October 2nd 11am – 1pm

: Saturday, October 1st 11am – 1pm

During this event, volunteers will use hand tools (garden trowels, hori-hori garden tools, and/or dill augers) to install deep cell landscape plugs, which have a rootball that is 2”-wide by 5”-deep. Our goal is to install ~1,000 plants over the course of the 3 planting events, which means each volunteer should expect to plant between 25 – 35 plants during a 2-hour event. The plantings will occur within existing restoration areas, so volunteers should be able to walk on uneven ground and be able to kneel and bend as needed to accomplish the planting tasks.

The event start times vary, so if you’re interested, please check-out the event registration page to sign up for the location and time you’re most interested in attending. Regardless of the event time and location, please arrive about 15 minutes early to allow enough time to park and sign-in prior to the start of the planting event.

Thank you so much for your help and dedication to restoring our waterways. We look forward to seeing you out there!

Visit our event page below to view the events and see more details:

https://bnwaterkeeper.salsalabs.org/restorecorpsfallplugplantingeventseries2022

If you have any difficulties with the link above, or any questions about the event, please contact Robert Coady (rcoady@bnwaterkeeper.org)

We hope to see you there!

– All of us at Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper