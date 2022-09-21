Goo Goo Dolls concert this Sat. at KeyBank Center

Goo Goo Dolls. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets $38 to $352 (ticketmaster.com).

Buffalo’s homegrown multiplatinum band brings its North American tour back to its roots this weekend before finishing the last leg in Wyoming, Indiana, Kentucky and Texas, among other spots, through the end of November.

Following the 20th anniversary of locally renown Music is Art Festival — founded by bassist and vocalist Robby Takac — frontman the Goo Goo Dolls perform here. John Rzeznik says “it’s a dream come true for us to be able to return home and play the premier venue in Buffalo, a city that’s always meant so much to us. We can’t wait to share such a special night with all of our hometown friends and family.”