COLTRANE Celebration Jazz Festival at Burchfield-Penney Sept. 23-24

The Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective and Burchfield Penney celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest saxophone players of all time at the annual COLTRANE Celebration!

George Caldwell (Grammy-winning pianist) and Curtis Lundy (world-renowned bassist) will unite with a star-studded lineup including New Orleans harpist Cassie Watson Francillon, Buffalo-based vocalist Alex McArthur, and more, to honor the colossus of jazz, John Coltrane while continuing a year of “Celebrating Women in Jazz.”

The celebration will also include performances by Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective’s Love Supreme School of Music, a Q&A, and a film screening of Le Chat dans le Sac (soundtrack by John Coltrane).

This year’s COLTRANE Celebration poster was illustrated by the dynamic Buffalo-based artist, Monet Alyssa. Signed limited edition prints will be available for purchase in the Museum Store during the festival. Previous posters feature the work of an incredible group of fellow artists: Phillip Burke, Stacey Robinson, Edreys Wajed, and Julia Bottoms.

This year’s COLTRANE Celebration poster was illustrated by the dynamic Buffalo-based artist, Monet Alyssa. Signed limited edition prints will be available for purchase in the Museum Store during the festival. Previous posters feature the work of an incredible group of fellow artists: Phillip Burke, Stacey Robinson, Edreys Wajed, and Julia Bottoms.

COLTRANE Celebration event lineup + tickets