THE DOO WOP PROJECT perform with BPO @Kleinhan’s on Sept 23 and 24

The internationally renowned THE DOO WOP PROJECT, performs with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at Kleinhan’s Music Hall on September 23rd and 24th.

Featuring Tony nominated stars and cast members from Broadway hits like MOTOWN and JERSEY BOYS this group of World class vocalists, unite to bring a refreshing and contemporary spin to the classic Doo Wop artists like The Del Vikings, The Belmonts, The Four Seasons, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers and more.

The 2 shows, the first of which is a business person’s special morning event on September 23rd at 10:30 a.m. and the second show, a 7:30 p.m. event on September 24th will fuse the finest of Buffalo’s musical talents with Broadway flair in a pair of shows not to be missed!

To get exact venue and tour details visit https://www.thedoowopproject.com/.