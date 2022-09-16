Lancaster Opera House presents Man of La Mancha Sept. 23-Oct. 9

The Lancaster Opera House announces its upcoming production of Man of La Mancha, which opens on September 23, 2022, and runs through October 9, 2022: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are $37 for adults, $35 for seniors (62 and above), and $25 for students.

The theater is located at 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086. The score by Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion, with book by Dale Wasserman, includes the immortal classic song, “The Impossible Dream,” and tells a version of the Don Quixote story as a monument to the romance of imagination and the resilience of storytelling.

The production will feature Lauren Teller as Aldonza, David Bondrow as Don Quixote, Ian Michalski as Sancho, Merrick Allen as The Padre, Steven Brachmann as The Duke/Dr. Carrasco, Elliot Fox as The Governor/Innkeeper, Isabella Ruof as Antonia, Lauren Harris as The Housekeeper, Andrew Zuccari as the Barber, Nathaniel Harris as Pedro, Ryan Norton as Paco, Rebecca Kroetsch as Maria, and David C. Mitchell as The Captain.

The show is directed by J. Michael Landis, with music direction by Fran Landis, and fight direction by Steve Vaughan. Tickets are available by calling the box office, 716-683-1776, extension 0, Monday-Friday, noon to 4:00 pm, and through their website: lancasteropera.org.