Niagara Arts and Cultural Center Art Exhibits & Events

Open Studio & Project UpdateGary L. Wolfe-Studio 106

“Who Told You That You Were Naked?”Saturday, Sept 24, 2022

The project combines painting and video technology to raise questions around looking and being looked at in our pervasive surveillance culture and its effect on our humanity and agency

This Open Studio and Project Update Event is to both inform the public in WNY about the work and to begin conversations around the expanding nature of the surveillance culture and its consequences.

2:00 – 2:30 Open Studio2:30 – 3:15 Project Update and Demonstrations3:15 – 3:30 Screening of Josh Lyon film, Blaxites3:30 – 4:00 Facilitated discussion on Project’s Underlying Ideas

(surveillance culture, privacy, surveillance capitalism, social sorting, vulnerability and human agency)

Aileen Gonzales Marti Representing Acrylic on canvas

Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo”Beyond Borders”Townsend Gallery, First Floor

On View:August 14-September 24, 2022

Guest Curated by Michele Agosto &Aileen Gonzalez Martiin partnership with Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo

Pathways through the Dark”Perceptions”Kudela Gallery, Second Floor

On View:August 14-September 24, 2022

Guest Curated by Gerldine WilsonIn Partnership with Visually Impaired Advancement (V.I.A.)

Theater Performances

Picture Perfect Western Door @ The-WoodboxTheater

Sept 23 ,24, 30 October 1 @7:30pmSept 25 October 2 @2:30pm

A stage thriller from Gary Earl Ross.

A stage thriller from Gary Earl Ross.

Criminal psychology professor Marcus Micheaux and his mystery writer wife Beverly Hatcher have the perfect life — until condemned serial killer Gunther Creel, whom Marcus interviewed extensively for his research, paints a portrait of them. After Creel's execution the painting gradually begins to change — and so do Marcus and Beverly, until, along with their closest friends, they are entangled in a widening web of betrayal, madness, and murder.

La Boheme NACC Main Stage

FRIDAY NIGHT :Oct 21, 2022 @ 7:30 PM

SUNDAY AFTERNOON :Oct 23, 2022 @ 3:00 PM

Puccini's opera masterpiece "La Bohème"This passionate, timeless, and indelible story of love among young artists in Paris, can stake its claim as the world's most beautiful and popular opera ever written. Sung in Italian thestory follows the lives of artists who have chosen to take up residence in the Latin quarter of Paris.