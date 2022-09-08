Nightlights at Griffis Sculpture Park Returns Sept. 9 – Oct. 15, 2022

Come see Griffis Sculpture Park in a whole new light!!!For the 10th consecutive autumn, Griffis Sculpture Park will be illuminated in colorful theatrical lighting when NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park returns on Friday, September 9 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. A portion of the legendary park’s landscape and sculptures are seen in a whole different light. NIGHT LIGHTS is a successful fundraiser for the United States’ largest sculpture park – and a Western New York gem.



NIGHT LIGHTS blends creative lighting, sculpture, sound, and nature to deliver an unforgettable outdoor experience. At NIGHT LIGHTS, guests are able to venture on an unguided walk through a portion of the Mill Valley Rd site of the sculpture park, where the trails and sculptures will interact with creative lighting – creating a truly unique experience. The walk is about .7 miles and is on an up-and-back nature trail that goes through forests and fields. Some of the Griffis Sculpture Park’s favorite sculptures, such at the Praying Mantis, The Bathers, The Mushrooms and more are bathed in light.



Guests are encouraged to dress for outdoor conditions and bring flashlights for a few darker sections of the trail.



NIGHT LIGHTS occurs on 18 evenings, spread out over six weeks. The final evening is Saturday, October 15, 2022. will be open 18 nights for guests to walk some of the park’s trails to experience the interaction between lights, nature and art.



Week 1: Fri. September 9 – Sat. September 10, 2022

Week 2: Thurs. September 15 to Sat. September 17, 2022

Week 3: Thurs. September 22 to Sat. September 24, 2022

Week 4: Thurs. September 29 to Sat. October 1, 2022

Week 5: Thurs, October 6 to Sun. October 9, 2022

Week 6: Thurs. October 14 to Sat. October 15, 2022



Admission will be $14 adults, $9 children 12 to 7, and free for six and under. Night Lights can be canceled due to heavy rain.