Babeville concert: JOE SATRIANI Ticket discounts!

The one and only Joe Satriani will bring maximum rock and roll to Asbury Hall at Babeville this Sunday, October 30th at 7pm! Unfortunately our beloved Buffalo Bills are also playing the Green Bay Packers that evening! What rotten luck! (Joe’s show was scheduled before the NFL season was announced.)

The concert is selling decently but we really need die-hard fans (and new ones) to get us over the top, so all remaining seats for the show are now just $40 (plus fees) and only $30 for students with valid ID! (Unfortunately, prior sales are excluded given the artist’s sizeable fee.)

Come to the JOE show and you’ll still be out by 9:30pm, in plenty of time to see the second half of the Bills game at any great downtown Buffalo establishment or the comfort of your own home!

This will be Joe Satriani’s first appearance in Buffalo since his sellout at UB Center for the Arts in 2016, as part of a 50-date national fall tour!

