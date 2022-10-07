Buffalo Rising Witches Ball returns Oct. 29 at the Statler

Buffalo’s most exciting night of horror is back, and this time will have you riding the highway straight to hell! This year’s Witches Ball is happening at The Statler on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) and speaking of drop – they’ve got a blazing hot line-up!

The spooktacular festivities will start as a quiet riot and end in a blaze of glory! Dance the night away, see your future, voyeur the macabre, and let the music shake you all night long. It’d really be hell to miss it!

Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience features dozens of the most ‘hardcore’ local artists, actors, drag queens, musicians, DJs, psychics, mediums, and more! Are you ready to enter the danger zone? We promise to rock you like a hurricane. So, grab your motley crew, because this is one event you don’t want to miss.

THE LINE-UP

Music + DJs

Nicholas Picholas | THAT ‘80s Hair Band | SE2 Silent Disco | DJ Little Italy | 3p0 | Charlie Abbott | Nate Howell | El Diablo and the Band of Demons

Experiences

Virtual Costume Contest | Mural Installation by Spicy | Mason Winfield’s Psychic Lounge | Buffalo Braid Babes

Entertainment

Dragerson Sisters Feat. Alessandra Diamonds, Damsel N Disdress, and Summer Slayer | Eye Candy Vixens, a neo-burlesque troupe | Magician Joe Maxwell | Showstarters Entertainment feat. Hoopers, Stilt Walkers, and Go-Go Dancers | Roaming Characters | Andrew Delo + Contemporary Jazz Dancers | Dragged Out with Jayme Coxx feat. Fishnell Twain, Christian Gaye, and Summer Slayer | Rev. Arlowe Price of the Carnival Apocalypse Sideshow | and more…