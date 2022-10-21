Is Climate Change the Biggest Fraud Pulled on America?

By J. Gary DiLaura

FBI. Retired

I BELIEVE WE NEED A REMINDER OF THE FACTS…THE FAIRY TAILS ARE OUT OF CONTROL!

ENERGY

In 2005, the largest oil reserve in the world was discovered…THE GREEN RIVER OIL RESERVE IN COLORADO.



Pres. Bush ordered 3000 test wells drilled by independent private contractors and announced after all results were studied that this is the largest oil reserve ever discovered. It is mostly on government-owned land and holds more oil than the rest of the world!



Since then, 8,000 more test holes have further substantiated the studies.



An excerpt from testimony about the Green River Formation that Anu K. Mittal provided, Government Accountability Office (GAO) Director of Natural Resources and Environment, to the House Subcommittee on Energy and Environment, Committee on Science, Space, and Technology:

“The Green River Formation…contains the world’s largest deposits of oil shale. USGS estimates that the Green River Formation contains about 3 trillion barrels of oil, and about half of this may be recoverable, depending on available technology and economic conditions. The Rand Corporation, a nonprofit research organization, estimates that 30 to 60 percent of the oil shale in the Green River Formation can be recovered. At the midpoint of this estimate, almost half of the 3 trillion barrels of oil would be recoverable. This is an amount about equal to the entire world’s proven oil reserves”.

The Green River is oil shale, and although it is recoverable, we need better and more efficient methods to recover the product economically.

However, there is no doubt this will happen, but the government must stop interfering with the companies that spend research money, obtain permits that are cancelled, trying to produce the product, my opinion!

In 2020 President Biden stopped all tests, drilling, and everything on the Green River!

In 2008, the 2nd largest oil reserve in the world was discovered in North Dakota. The Bakken formation covers many States, including western North Dakota, northeastern Montana, and part of Canada.



According to the USGS, this reserve also has an undetermined amount of natural gas!

Until then, Prudhoe Bay WAS the largest oil reserve in the US…it’s now THIRD!



In December 2021, the USGS completed an oil and gas estimate for the Bakken and Three Forks Formations in the Williston Basin of Montana and North Dakota. The estimate includes 4.3 billion barrels of unconventional oil and 4.9 trillion cubic feet of unconventional natural gas in the two formations. In

May 2020, the North Dakota Oil & Gas Division estimated that over 7,500 oil and gas wells in North Dakota were shut down, preventing 510,000 barrels a day of production. The reason the Biden administration gave was COVID-19 and not economically feasible!



When Biden closed the Keystone Pipeline, he also closed others and natural gas power plants. Obama closed 45% of our coal plants. We are now at 80% of full capacity.



NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said nobody should care because the Keystone Pipeline “has not moved 10 cents worth of oil” since it started!



Actualy, since its opening in 2010 to 2019, the Keystone has delivered 1.3 billion barrels of oil through the 2,700 miles of Keystone Pipeline that traverse the US to Illinois to parts west. Parts 1 and 2 of the Keystone project were delivering over 510,000 barrels a day when Biden/Obama stopped it cold. Part 3 was to expand to the

Keystone Pipeline Project

Between all our resources stopped for whatever reasons, our oil production dropped from 19 million barrels a day under Trump to less than 9 million barrels a day.

THERE’S A REASON FOR FOOD SHORTAGES, GAS PRICES, ALL THE SHORTAGES NOW AND SOON TO COME!!!

Obama drained the oil emergency reserves to zero. Trump brought them to 110%. Biden is bringing them back to zero!



Why?

There is no standby power! How long can you hold out without natural gas, coal, oil, gasoline, diesel, electric power (80% is still fossil fuel), food and drinking water?

CLIMATE CHANGE

Define Climate Change. If you can, leave a comment. When you think you can define “Climate Change”, explain how you can stop it.

For example, the left hung out the “Global Warming Shingle” for the Gore Decades – until Gore and his Gorites decided there was no evidence, no proof, so they made it up.

Gore and the left relied on the UN IPCC for their evidence of Global Warming. Ironically, the “CC” in UNIPCC stands for Climate Change.

It was always Global Warming until Gore and others said, “Based upon 18 years of our UNIPCC Model on Global Warming, we can now say the Earth is warming, the glaciers are melting, the Arctic and Antarctic ice caps are melting, and polar bears are dying.



Gore predicted the glaciers will be gone by 2015.



John Coleman, creator of the Weather Channel and dedicated weatherman, took the “Model of 18 years” as did other scientists and compared what the model predicted to actual temperatures.

There was no correlation whatsoever.

NASA admitted the “UNIPCC” is useless at predicting anything!



The Arctic lost 1 million square miles of ice from 2002 to 2012, but regained 1 million square miles of ice from 2012 to 2013!



We never heard that! Then scientists looked into how they measured the temperatures “globally.”

In the first place, they did not measure them globally!

All the temperatures were taken in the US. Next, the UNIPCC forced the Colleges who wanted grant money to sign a contract that they agreed there was Global Warming and would try to prove it.

The temperatures they took and recorded were taken at ground level, on blacktop parking lots, some protected by fences, others not, some with a continuous recording “pen” register that self-record others not. Most students tending to the “tests” had no training.



John Coleman went to all states and countries with polar bears and examined records on the polar bear population as far as they went.



In all cases, polar bear populations increased.



Now, if that is not enough, there are no scientific tests anywhere that prove anything about global warming. However, there are some studies that prove the Antarctic ice mass is bigger, colder, and thicker than 10,000 years ago! Who did that test?

In 2015, NASA did borings, carbon-dated to 10,000 years ago, and proved it…that’s when they said the IPCC model is useless!



The Earth was created 4.5 billion years ago at 30,000 degrees F.

Today, there is a core of molten mass about 5,000 miles in diameter at 10,000 degrees F.

CLIMATE CHANGE –



Temperature, atmospheric, subterranean, volcanic, wind, rain, snow, and other factors combine and cause weather.



Climate change has existed since the creation of planet Earth, and has always been and will always be in continuous flux, no matter what man does or doesn’t do!



CARBON DIOXIDE



CO2 is necessary for plant life to live and for the photosynthesis of oxygen, which we breathe! The ideal concentration for trees is 2000PPM. The minimum the trees need is 250 PPM. We currently have 450 PPM

CO2 in the atmosphere. By forces unknown to science, excess CO2 falls into the oceans.

According to Patrick Moore, founder of Green Peace, if your greenhouse plants are dying, stick your car exhaust into the greenhouse overnight and run your engine. You won’t believe the results! Mr. Moore also says we need to INCREASE CO2 to 2000PPM!



There is no evidence that methane, CO2, or other gases have any adverse effects.



If you send a comment on Climate Change, first define it. Then what do you believe you can do to change it!

