NOV 4-11 Botanical Gardens annual Veteran’s Week to honor those who served our country. 

Veterans Week will be held November 4-11 during regular visiting hours at the Botanical Gardens. Veterans will receive free admission, with identification, into the Botanical Gardens and will be able to enjoy a wonderful Veteran themed train display by the Western New York Garden Railway Society.

Botanical Gardens are known for their healing and calming effects on people and are a great place to reflect and connect with nature. Veterans Week is a great way for Veterans to come together and enjoy the beauty that nature provides.

This special week will begin on November 4 from 10:00am to 4:00pm and go through November 11 from 10:00am to 3:00pm. New this year will be an exciting Veteran themed train display. This train display will feature running model trains, filled with American pride and honoring Veterans who have served our country. The display is created by the Western New York Garden Railway Society, which is made up of several US Veterans themselves. The train will be featured inside the Buffalo Botanical Gardens and will be up from November 1 through November 14.

Veterans will also receive 20% off on Membership to the Botanical Gardens during this week. Membership to the Botanical Gardens includes free admission year-round, discounts on special events, classes, shows, and exhibits, 10% off in the Gift Shop and to the Online Great Plant Sale, discounts at select nurseries and gardens, reciprocal membership discounts to other local cultural organizations, guest passes, Members-Only annual events, reciprocal admission to over 345 gardens and arboretums across the country, and more. The sale will begin on November 4 and end on Veterans Day, November 11. Discounts can be redeemed in-person only at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens with Veteran identification during Veterans Week.

E-tickets can be reserved online or in person during Veterans Week. Veterans are asked to bring identification with them and all other visitors will require regular admission. Ticket prices are $14.00 for adults, $12.50 for seniors (62+) and students (13+ with ID), $7.50 for kids 3-12 and kids 2 and under and Garden Members are free. Tickets are available online now at buffalogardens.com.

Use #VeteransWeek and tag @BuffaloBotanicalGardens when posting on social media. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.