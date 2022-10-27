Art247 Gallery is hiring

ART247 is looking for wonderful individuals dedicated to the Arts! Help us immerse Greater Western NY youth and adults in the Arts! We love your support in providing our community with great instruction, exhibitions, and programs! We offer great pay levels for all programming.

ART247 is looking for wonderful ARTS/CRAFTS & CULTURAL INSTRUCTORS AND TEACHERS dedicated to the Arts! From traditional classrooms, to creative studies, help us immerse Greater Western NY youth and adults in the Arts! We love your support in providing our community with great instruction, exhibitions, and programs!

We are currently seeking successful, enthusiastic ART INSTRUCTORS, CRAFTING INSTRUCTORS, and/or CULTURAL EDUCATION INSTRUCTORS for multiple positions. The ideal candidate/s will be committed to providing outstanding classroom & workshop instruction, be able to create their own classroom curricula, and organizing unique, memorable events that are of the highest quality. S/he/they/them should be passionate about Cultural Disciplines, and/or Arts/Crafts including history, techniques, and be detail oriented, and highly creative. This role also requires excellent leadership skills and the ability to manage classroom environments. If this sounds like an opportunity that excites you, we look forward to hearing from you!