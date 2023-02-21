Free bike racks are blue or black powder coated, surface-mounted Sheffield stands.

GO Buffalo Niagara is offering a one-time opportunity for municipalities, community organizations, and anchor institutions to apply to receive free bike racks and bike rack installation services! Powered by a US DOT Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program grant, our Bike Rack Giveaway will make getting around Buffalo Niagara by bike even easier.

APPLICATION FOR COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS

GO Buffalo Niagara has committed 75 standard surface-mounted Sheffield style bike racks to distribute to community organizations and institutions, including free installation. Community organizations may request up to three (3) racks each. Applications will be reviewed for eligibility and racks will be distributed based on each applicant’s need. Eligible organizations include:

Non-profit organizations with a focus on serving Buffalo Niagara residents

Block clubs

Colleges and universities

Workforce training organizations

Business associations

COMMUNITY ORG. APPLICATION FORM

APPLICATION FOR MUNICIPALITIES

GO Buffalo Niagara has committed 100 standard surface-mounted Sheffield style bike racks to distribute to towns, cities, and villages in Erie and Niagara county. Municipalities may request up to ten (10) racks each. Applications will be reviewed for eligibility and racks will be distributed based on each applicant’s need.

MUNICIPALITY APPLICATION FORM

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Proposed sites for bike racks:

Have a need for bike parking facilities Have room to legally install bike racks in the public right of way Are within three miles of public transit stops Are approved for bike rack installation by the property owner Have a high density of users that could potentially use the racks

For more details on eligibility criteria, please follow the link to the application form.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DUE BY FEBRUARY 28TH, 2023