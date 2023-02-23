How To Add Some Fun Art To Your Kids Bedroom Wall With Peel And Stick Wallpaper

When it comes to decorating your kids’ bedroom, it can be a tiring task but the reward is always worth it. Parent’s wants to create a space that is not only functional but also inspiring, creative and fun for the kids. In most instances, parents usually overlook the nursery walls. A well-decorated nursery wall can be a great canvas to display your creativity and bring some life to the room. One of the most creative ways of decorating nursery walls is the use of peel and stick wallpapers. These wallpapers are easy to use, cheap, versatile, easy to maintain and usually adds some fun and life to a kid’s bedroom. In this post, we will explore different ways of adding fun art to the nursery walls with peel and stick wallpapers.

Choose a theme or color scheme

Before you begin shopping for wallpaper for walls, the first thing to do is to choose a theme or simply the color scheme of the nursery. The color theme will help you narrow down your options and ensure that the wallpaper you choose complements the rest of the nursery’s decor. Some of the best options for kids nursery theme includes animals, space, and nature, while popular color schemes include pastels, bright colors, and monochrome for the nursery.

Choose the Right Design

The second step in adding some fun art to your kid’s bedroom wall is to choose the right design for the walls. Make sure that the nursery wallpapers you choose matches the specific kid’s interests and personality. Luckily, there are different designs to choose from with the most popular including animals, patterns, cartoons, or even a map of the world. When selecting the design, always consider the colors and the theme of the nursery. Make sure you choose a design that complements it perfectly. If the kid is old enough, you can also involve them in the selection process to ensure that they love it too.

Purchase the right nursery wallpapers

There are several types of peel and stick wallpaper to choose from and all are available in different online stores. They include vinyl, fabric, and removable wallpaper. Vinyl is the most durable option and is ideal for high-traffic areas, which is not necessarily the baby nursery. The fabric wallpaper is softer and more textured which means it can be perfectly fit for the nursery. Removable wallpaper is the easiest to install and remove and is a good option for those who like to switch up their decor frequently. I would recommend stick on wallpapers or removable wallpapers for the nursery because you will have to change as the kid’s interests and preferences grow with time.

Measure the Wall

Now that you have considered all the above factors and eventually purchased the right nursery wallpaper, its time to prepare the walls for installation. Start by measuring the wall’s height and width to determine how much wallpaper you need. It is essential to measure accurately, so you don’t end up with too little or too much wallpaper. Limit the measurements in inches and add an extra inch to ensure that you have enough material to work with.

Prepare the Wall

The next step is to prepare the wall for installation. The process of preparing the walls is a tiring one because you will have to clean, dry and free the wall from debris. You can use a damp cloth to wipe the walls. Immediately after that, give the walls time to dry completely. In case of holes or cracks, you can refill them and let the concrete dry. This will eliminate chances of bubbles and ensure the wallpaper adheres perfectly to the walls.

Apply the Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Once you have selected the right design and prepared the wall, it’s time to apply the peel and stick wallpaper. If you have chosen the removable nursery wallpapers, you should start by peeling off a small section of the backing paper from the top of the wallpaper. Line up the top of the wallpaper with the top of the wall and press it into place. You can start from top to bottom and at the same time apply from one side heading to the other. It’s always advisable to start from top left and proceed to the bottom left.

Smooth out any air bubbles with wallpaper smoother or a credit card. Work your way down the wall, peeling off the backing paper and pressing the wallpaper into place. Trim any excess wallpaper at the bottom with a sharp knife or scissors.

Take Your Time

It is essential to take your time when applying the peel and stick wallpaper to ensure that it’s applied correctly. You are not supposed to rush because it may leave bubbles or crooked wallpaper. If you are doing it on yourself then its advisable to take breaks where necessary. If you cannot do it yourself, then it’s equally advisable to choose a professional wallpaper installer for the project.

Create a Feature Wall

If you’re not ready to commit to wallpapering the entire room which in most instances is tiring an time consuming, you can create a feature wall. A feature wall is a single wall in the room that is decorated differently from the others. This is a great way to add some fun art to your kid’s bedroom without overwhelming the space. The feature wall can as well work as a direct focal point in the nursery. Choose a wall that is visible when you enter the room, such as the wall behind the bed or the wall opposite the door to create the feature wall.

Change It Up

Wallpaper for kid’s room is a great way to add some fun art to your nursery without overwhelming the space, but it doesn’t have to be permanent. If your kid outgrows the design or you want to change things up, you can easily remove the wallpaper and start over. This is one of the many benefits of using removable wallpapers. You just have to peel off the wallpaper from the top of the wall and work your way down. If you encounter any challenges, you can always involve a professional installer.

Adding fun art to your nursery wall with peel and stick wallpaper is a great way to create a unique, functional and personalized space for your child. You just have to choose a theme or color scheme, proceed to measure the wall, choose the right type of wallpaper, prepare the wall, cut the wallpaper to size, applying the wallpaper, trimming the excess, and enjoying your new wall art without breaking the bank.