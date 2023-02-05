"Tar Beach 2," 2003 Faith Ringgold (American, b. 1934) Silkscreen; 39 x 38 in. Framed: 44 1/8 x 43 1/8 in. Collection of the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, Gift of Faith Ringgold, 2005
Castellani Art Museum hosts ART EXPRESS for kids Saturday, Feb. 25 @ 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

February 5, 2023
Art Express allows children ages 6 to 12 to partake in fun-filled hands-on art making activities and gallery exploration. Each workshop includes a short talk about child-friendly museum artworks, and a guided storytime. A teaching artist works closely with participants to foster the creation of customized take-home artwork. RSVP is required.


Saturday, Feb. 25: Colorful Story Quilts led by Emma Britt. Explore the powerful traditions of African American storytelling through the works of Faith Ringgold. Learn about Faith’s colorful and exciting story quilt artwork and make artwork inspired by the artist.

