Compete or just Eat at the Parkside Chili Cook-off Sat. March 4th

The Parkside Community Association will hold its 9th Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 in Jewett Hall at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 96 Jewett Parkway in Buffalo.

The evening will begin at 6:00 pm. The PCA is looking for cooks to compete in a battle for the ages. Awards will be given for “Most Creative”, “People’s Choice”, and “Grand Champion”. If you are a cook and would like to compete, please register online at parksidebuffalo.org. If you don’t want to cook, come taste the delicious chili and help us raise money for the neighborhood. This fundraiser is open to the public. $15 per adult includes unlimited chili tasting with a side of bread and butter. For more information, please contact Ivy Cornell at 716-838-1240 or visit the PCA on the web at parksidebuffalo.org.