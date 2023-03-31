Breaking the Mold: The Artistic Brilliance of Pepe Lozano and His Impact on the Music Industry

Pepe Lozano is not your average musician. He is a rare combination of talent, creativity, and passion, and his contributions to the music industry are nothing short of extraordinary. Pepe’s approach to music is not that of a band member who simply plays an instrument, but of an artist who brings a unique and distinct voice to everything he does. He is not content to just follow the crowd or replicate the work of others; instead, he strives to create something new and original with every composition.

As a songwriter and composer, Pepe has honed his craft over many years, and his talents have been recognized by fans and fellow musicians alike. His work is characterized by a sense of depth and richness, and his ability to convey complex emotions through his music is truly remarkable. Pepe’s compositions are a testament to his talent and creativity, and they stand as a shining example of what can be achieved when a true artist is given the freedom to express themselves.

Today, we have the honor of interviewing Pepe to learn more about his talents and insights. We will be exploring his creative process, his inspirations, and his thoughts on the music industry as a whole. Pepe is renowned in the music world, and his expertise and experience are invaluable to anyone looking to make a name for themselves in this competitive and challenging industry.

So join us as we delve into the mind of one of the most renowned figures in the music industry today. We promise that you won’t be disappointed!

It’s such an honor to have you here today, Pepe. Would you mind describing, your unique style and approach to playing the guitar and singing? How does it set you apart from other artists?

I think every artist has his/her own unique style and approach to playing the guitar and singing. For me, I always go to what I feel is best at that moment. You have to trust your instincts. I make both my voice and guitar come together, then wait for the spark. I put unusual tempos and dream of pop and darts of elements there. Also, I make sure there are harmonies incorporating the rhythm of the guitar because I like the good stuff in the 60s, as well as some late 60s grooves from the Harmony Grass’ and The Four Freshmen which meets the 90s era, along with awesome beats from the 2000s. I assure you, it will come out new to everyone’s ear – works for me!

Can you share with us a bit about your personal journey as an artist, and how you developed your skills as a vocalist, guitarist, and composer?

At the beginning of my love for music, everything changed from the perspective of composition. It’s somewhat surreal to experiment and discover my hidden talents which are to sing, play the guitar, and create songs. I actually thought composing music is about how it hits you hard at the moment, where it hits you any time of the day or year-round. It happened to me, but as time went by, I began to realize that if you don’t think anymore, nothing will ever happen. In the end, I made up my mind that this is my passion and this should be my everyday routine – to make a song every time.

You shouldn’t reason out that it didn’t hit you today, but rather, you should be hitting it now. I think I learned it the hard way and shouldn’t wait for it to happen. I stalled creating music for almost a year, and personally, it doesn’t really look good as an artist because that’s who I am. So, from then on, I started making songs at least once a week, picked a guitar, and wrote a song even if I didn’t feel like I had enough inspiration at that moment to produce because I know this is, in fact, my inspiration aside from being a family man and doing other activities.

As a vocalist, there was an instance when I didn’t reach the high note in a song that we were practicing as a band. I was smoking heavily at that time, and I thought maybe enough is enough. I was hesitant at first but then gradually stopped smoking. Eventually, I reached that high note, and from then on, I never smoked a single cigarette again because I knew it helped me tremendously in our shows and recordings. It gave me more endurance. I never got tired easily, even at long hours of singing high notes with our made playlists. That was really a great achievement for me. You can make yourself better by just knowing your true potential.

What is your creative process when it comes to composing music, and how do you draw inspiration from different genres and artists?

The creative process can start anywhere and happen at any time. In my case, I love to write words, but when I try to accompany singing with my choice of rhythm comes, it collides with perfect timing. I never limit the chances of letting the juices out. It actually differs when you are pleasing the listeners or just pleasing yourself. Those are the defining factors. Of course, as an artist, you usually compose what is pleasing for yourself. Usually, there is a title and a theme, and you base it from there. Next, you will build a sensible story and eventually do a structure and put drama to add a splash of color. These are just a few things you need to do if you want to make sense out of your composition.

My style purely comes from feeling and unique chosen words, like an oil-painted canvas that expresses something you want to portray. That is the power of self-expression, and that’s when music comes in to express it for me. It is endless – infinite. For me, I am sure you can’t always express your feelings through words, and that’s what makes music extraordinary – it speaks through vibration.

I draw inspiration from different genres and artists by getting some good grooves and tempos from all sorts of my favorite singers, bands, guitarists, and their approach to songwriting, music, and guitar-driven ambient songs. It evolved significantly.

Can you talk about some of the specific contributions you have made to the bands you have played with, and how you have helped to shape their sound and musical direction?

My guitar playing and singing are my strongest traits as a musician that is conveyed in every composition I make, especially to the bands I have played with. For instance, when they ask me to do a guitar solo in a particular song, I make sure I put my trademark styles to distinguish my character but still making sure I am blending and showcasing the creations of my bandmates. Likewise, the voices will be complementing every note, tone, and vibration to contribute a certain feel or sound that we are looking for. That is the beauty of it – a one-of-a-kind masterpiece will emerge after finishing the final mix.

In addition to your musical talents, you have also been involved in advocacy work. Can you tell us more about your involvement in social causes and how that has influenced your artistry?

I have been involved in various causes since the beginning of my career. I’ve organized concerts for the military veterans to raise funds for their medical expenses, a benefit concert for typhoon Yolanda victims, Montero Medical Missions fundraiser for Alzheimer’s, and a fundraiser for my friend who has cancer and needs money for operations. These types of shows give my music a significant purpose – to raise awareness to issues I’m passionate about.

The artistry in music has been there most of my life, and my advocacy in the National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea (NYMWPS) has been humbling for me. It gave me a wider perspective in life – an eye-opening experience. It taught me how to love my country, it showed me how to be selfless to my fellow countrymen and the people all over the world that need help, and it taught me to be more caring and be thoughtful of other people.

My artistry and advocacy came together because we volunteered to sing our national anthem with our own version and arrangement. It was very challenging as it had to be clean and ringing. In terms of the harmony, my brother and I agreed that we had to make this arrangement one for the books, one that will be recognized for generations to come. And sure enough, up until now, they are still using our version in international conferences. The founder asked us if they can use our version of “Lupang Hinirang” for their conferences and fundraising concerts at the start of the event, and we were really honored and grateful for the opportunity.

How have your compositions from your old bands, Fin and Wee, influenced your current work with The Band of Brothers?

How I played guitar and how I sang still shows in The Band of Brothers. It never vanished, but the difference is how you make the new and improved band stand out. The Band of Brothers has its unique 60s music style, which is very heavy in vocal harmonies. On the other hand, Fin and Weedisneys are quite experimental in their musical approach. I instill my classic distinct vocal style and downstroking lead guitar playing manner which will start the modern sound of shoegazing. In reality, however, it is retro-groovy-60s sound we are expressing. So, there is a mix of new and old here as well.

How do you balance your role as a band member with your individual creativity and unique style and ensure that both are fully expressed in your music?

There is a discipline between band members on incorporating your sound and placing your individual element. We all acknowledge the protocols to stick with the kind of result that we all agreed upon, but it’s cool for all of us to freely express each other’s unique design to contribute in creating a song, for example. So, we just follow the process until we reach the sound we are looking for. It’s quite challenging, but we decide to follow what we all agreed upon. We believe this is going to be rewarding in the end. We are very careful in putting our own unique style. I know I will eventually put my own spin there because we have to, and those are the essential ingredients.

What are some of your future goals as an artist, and how do you see yourself continuing to evolve and grow in your craft?

I like to think that my music has a diverse background. I can make my own experimental song anytime and compose an instrumental song for a music video or documentary. I can make a song from the 90s down to the 60s and new-found gems in the bag, figuratively speaking. For me, the future is now – the present, which is a glorious time in which I am thankful for. To make music for life is the key to infinite possibilities. I am sure we’ll collaborate with other – known and undiscovered artists alike. The important thing is to continue creating music, learning from it, and evolving from it.

I am talking to directors about composing music for their films and contributing to a TV show through our music videos. We’re also hoping to produce our own reality travel show showcasing our band. I also constantly look forward to teaching more aspiring musicians so that they too can do what I‘ve done and that they’re more than capable of achieving their dreams, like putting together a music festival and releasing more songs.