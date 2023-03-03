Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers very cool film fundraiser

By now we’re sure you’ve heard the buzz about Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s newest fundraiser, Freshwater Flicks. What you may not have heard is all the exciting pieces the afternoon will hold! In addition to showcasing ‘Great Lakes Untamed: Source to Sea’, there will be an awesome Popcorn Bar from What’s Pop-in Gourmet Popcorn, discussion from BNW leadership and Great Lakes Untamed producers, and great prizes for you to WIN! Here’s a sneak peak at some of the items: ► Private Fishing Charter with Brookdog Fishing Company ► 2-Day Tickets to Borderland Music + Arts Festival ► Seafood Feast from Fresh Catch Poke Co. ► 55″ 4K UHD Smart TV ► Beautiful Water-Inspired Artwork from Local Artists ► Health & Wellness Prizes to Support Mind, Body, and Spirit …and that’s just to name a few! All proceeds support Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and our mission to protect and restore our water and surrounding ecosystems for the benefit of current and future generations. We can’t wait to see you at the show- click the button below to get your tickets today!

About Freshwater Flicks Join Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper for the first Freshwater Flicks fundraiser, featuring a matinee screening of “Great Lakes Untamed: Source to Sea”.



Film viewers will be taken on a journey following the flow of water as it travels across half a continent, from Lake Superior to Lake Ontario and on to the Atlantic Ocean. The film highlights the relationship between animals, invasive species, and development throughout the Great Lakes, with footage from divers exploring shipwrecks downed by ocean-like waves and newly discovered underwater caves.



Guests will also enjoy a create-your-own-blend popcorn bar and chances to win great prizes. VIP ticket holders will be treated to a two-hour open bar, premier seating, and a special take-home gift.