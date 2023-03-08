Alleyway Theatre “BUFFALO QUICKIES” starts this Thursday, March 9th

|The Last Bee by Chris Woodworth
Breathe by Thomas Hughes Bellavigna
Three Degrees by Shawn Adiletta
On Rooftops and Rowboats by Bella Poynton
The End by Rosa Fernandez
The Trick is to Spill Your Guts Faster than the Snow Falls by Justin Karcher
directed by Kate Powers with Richard Satterwhite
design by Emma Schimminger and James Cichocki
featuring QUICKIES veterans Michael Starzynski (16th year), Kate Olena (11th year), Smirna Mercedes (3rd year), and Melinda Capeles (2nd year).
New faces joining the cast are P.K. Fortson, Jason Francey, VerNia Sharisse Garvin, Camilla J. Maxwell, Molly McGrath, and Alfonzo Tyson.
