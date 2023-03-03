Castellani Art Museum celebrates Women’s History Month

In July, we embarked on an initiative to redefine our mission, vision, and values, thanks to a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts/Museum Association of New York Partnership for Capacity Building.

The plan involved collaborating with Niagara University faculty and staff, internal and external stakeholders, and Buffalo-Niagara families and community cultural organizations. In January, we concluded this project. We are proud to share our new mission statement, our future vision, and the values that underpin our daily work:

MISSION With art as the catalyst, the Castellani Art Museum brings people together to inspire dialogue, creativity, and learning. VISION The Castellani Art Museum will lead our region in learning, collaboration, and connecting art to the diverse lived experiences of our communities.

VALUES Creative: We seek inspiring ways to connect people to art and artists, fostering the exchange of new ideas and diverse perspectives. Collaborative: We strive to be an active partner that makes art accessible, relevant, and meaningful through community relationships. Person-Oriented: We support and create profound art experiences for our guests and communities. Equitable: We nurture cultural citizenship, where all people are respected and historically excluded voices and artists are uplifted.