Torn Space Announces 2023 INTERSECTION: Performance Series

New Works Span Genres, Venues, and Countries

Torn Space is pleased to announce a season of original performances that include our tenth year anniversary of presenting theater at Silo City, a return to our main stage productions with Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming, immersive sound and light experiences, performance installations on parade floats, in the theater, and at the international Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space along with salon style dinner parties, public art, conversations and dance hall adventures. Continuing with our INTERSECTION: Performance Series, which launched in 2021, this season offers a diverse selection of events intersecting place, generation, identity and discipline.

This season we have identified three pillars of programming; Theater, Sound and Performance Installation, that allow us to present a wide range of artistic disciplines rooted in the power of live performance. We appreciate that the work being presented this season spans several disciplines and our goal is to provide access points so that the public can best engage with the work. To achieve this goal we will be hosting a series of artist talks to provide the public with greater context for the work and an opportunity to speak directly with the artists who create the work.

Tickets will be on sale soon, keep an eye out for announcements here and on our social media. When visiting our productions on Fillmore Avenue please stop in early or stay late to enjoy the historic Polonia tavern at the Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle or if we are at Silo City, visit our friends at Duende and enjoy a drink or meal beside the epic silos. We look forward to seeing you this season.

– Dan Shanahan, Executive Artistic Director.

THEATER

Burden, Torn Space. Photo Credit: Michael W. Thomas

Generation by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola 2013-2023, Ten years of early harvest rituals at Silo CityAugust 4-13th Location: Silo City – 630 Ohio St. Buffalo

Torn Space returns for an all-new performance ritual among the towering grain silos that celebrates a decade of site-specific productions. Continuing with the concept of heterotopia and public park as democratic space, Generation explores borders, treatises, contracts and the power and expectations of masculinity. Decade Dinner party and salon as performanceSeptember 22-30th Location: Torn Space Theater – 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo Experience an immersive dinner and performance exploring the transcendent mythology of the Silo Society.

The Homecoming by Harold Pinter The return of Torn Space’s mainstage production, a classic script as you’ve never seen itNovember 10th – December 9th Location: Torn Space Theater – 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo Clashes of class, culture, family, and sex; the tension of what is said and left unspoken- Pinter’s celebrated play continues to sear with Torn Space’s cutting edge production.

SOUND

Burden, Torn Space. Photo Credit: Michael W. Thomas

middle distance: a guided calibration via GroupworkLive audio-visual performance, and a synthesis of sense, sound and surroundingMay 13th Location: Torn Space Theater – 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo Buffalo-based collective Groupwork exports and adapts their underground approach to experiential design, widening the scope and slowing the pace. Known for their ecstatic curated pop-up rave experiences, Groupwork will translate their model for this Torn Space edition.

The Masterwork is Haunted by Null PointMultimedia site-specific installation confronting concert and gallery institutionsJune 24thLocation: Torn Space Theater – 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo Null Point presents a new program that brings together new works with innovative realizations of 1960s experimental music scores. In dialogue with contemporary art and scholarship, these performances politicize and confront the principles of concert music.

PERFORMANCE INSTALLATION

Remnants, Torn Space. Photo Credit: Mark Thomas Duggan