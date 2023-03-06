CT Court Denies Chris Ambrose’s Attempt to Blame Frank Report for Children’s Emotional Distress

In CT divorce court, Former Hollywood writer Chris Ambrose lost a motion considered a veiled attack on journalist Frank Parlato’s reporting. In CT divorce court, Former Hollywood writer Chris Ambrose lost a motion considered a veiled attack on journalist Frank Parlato’s reporting.

A former Hollywood writer, Chris Ambrose, lost a court motion in his ongoing four-year custody and divorce battle with his ex-wife Karen Riordan. The move was a veiled attack at blaming investigative journalist Frank Parlato for his children’s emotional distress based on Parlato’s reporting on the Frank Report (www.frankreport.com).

Christopher Ambrose

Ambrose also sought to bar his ex-wife from coming within a mile of their three children’s school or home, but the court denied his request.

Within 45 minutes of losing in court, Chris Ambrose emailed Parlato, claiming he and the mother, Karen Riordan, agreed they wanted Parlato to take down the Frank Report stories. Ambrose lied to Parlato, claiming to have the mother’s consent.

“You’ll notice Chris Ambrose did not copy me in his email to you. He made a false representation in this email,” Riordan said.

“Chris has made false representations in the past,” Riordan continued. “He forged my signature on federal tax returns to conceal his earnings and deny me financial access to marital funds. He hacked my email account and sent an email in my name, falsely stating that I would settle a lawsuit, and took the money. He forged my initials on a real estate sales document.”

Before the divorce, Ambrose lost his writing career after accusations of plagiarism. His implosion came when he “wrote” an episode for the TV show Bones. After “Secrets and Lies” aired, viewers revealed, and the media reported, that it was an outright theft of the plot of an eight-year-old episode of another TV show, Instinct, from an episode called “The Plain and the Prodigy.”

Hollywood ran away from Ambrose. Fired from his lucrative Hollywood work, Ambrose came home to Connecticut and soon filed for divorce, but not before locking his wife out of their joint bank accounts and taking her inheritance – something he admitted in court testimony.

Despite the children’s preference to live with their mother, Ambrose received full custody of them and all the marital assets worth over $2 million.

The court’s decision was based on a custody evaluation report paid for by Ambrose and the testimony of the guardian ad litem, also paid for by Ambrose, because he had sole access to marital funds.

The judges presiding over the case, Judge Jane Grossman and Judge Gerard Adelman, are known to be adherents of the concept of Parental Alienation Syndrome, where fathers who are affluent or who have access to father’s rights funds have a better chance of gaining custody of their children, regardless of their behavior.

