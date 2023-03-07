Four High-Profile Prisoners I Met and What They Taught Me About Life Behind Bars

Writer and journalist Richard Luthmann shares his experience of meeting high-profile prisoners during his time in federal prison. Writer and journalist Richard Luthmann shares his experience of meeting high-profile prisoners during his time in federal prison.

Writer and journalist Richard Luthmann shares his experience of meeting high-profile prisoners during his time in federal prison. The first person he met was Martin Shkreli, the hedge fund manager and CEO of pharmaceutical firms. He raised the price of the antiparasitic drug Daraprim by 5,455%. Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud and sentenced to seven years in prison. Other inmates liked him because he was known for sending in self-help books for them.

The second prisoner is Anthony Weiner, a former U.S. representative from New York. Weiner resigned from Congress after sending suggestive photos of himself to multiple women. Weiner later pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor and served 21 months in prison. Luthmann also mentions that Weiner now appears on a radio show in New York. He is the token liberal used as a punching bag by conservative hosts.

Weiner tried to explain to other inmates that he was not a “CHOMO” (prison slang for a sex offender). Most prisoners were not interested in listening. Luthmann suggests Weiner seemed addicted to texting and destroying his career. Weiner sent sexually explicit photos and messages to women, including a 15-year-old girl. The article ends by wondering whether Weiner has learned his lesson or is still texting someone at present.

Luthmann met Peter B. Madoff, Bernie Madoff’s brother, while they were both incarcerated in the Brooklyn MDC. Peter Madoff worked with his brother for over 40 years and ran daily operations for 20. He admitted to hiding millions of dollars from the IRS to avoid taxes. Madoff was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the Ponzi scheme. While Luthmann was in prison with Peter Madoff, he told a story of how he distracted SEC regulators. To keep them from finding out about the fraud, he would wine, dine, and schmooze with them. At the same time, the bogus compliance materials were being created in the infamous room on the 17th floor.

Finally, Luthmann met Roger Thomas Clark, who was allegedly the senior adviser to Ross Ulbricht. Clark and Ulbricht operated the Silk Road, an online marketplace for illegal drugs and other criminal activities. Luthmann claims that Clark advised Ulbricht on Silk Road’s operations, including how to maximize profits. Ulbricht has funny stories, particularly about a one-night stand with rocker Joan Jett.

