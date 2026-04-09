Diddy Asked A Federal Appeals Court To Let Him Out Today And The Argument His Lawyers Made Is A Fascinating One

Sean “Diddy” Combs was not in the room on Thursday morning when his lawyers stood before a three-judge panel at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in lower Manhattan and argued that his conviction should be reversed and that he should be freed immediately.

He remains at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he has been serving a 50-month federal prison sentence since the fall.

His lawyers made the case without him, and a decision could come within weeks to months.

The hearing today at 40 Foley Square is the most significant legal event in the Combs saga since his sentencing in October 2025.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit agreed to fast-track the appeal, compressing a process that typically takes years into a matter of months.

The three-judge panel listened to arguments from both sides, each given approximately 10 minutes, before the court went to deliberate. A written decision is not expected today.

The appeal centers on two main arguments. The first is the most legally significant. The second is the most dramatic.

The Core Legal Argument

The centerpiece of the appeal is a challenge to how Judge Arun Subramanian calculated Combs’ sentence.

Defense lawyers, led by appellate attorney Alexandra Shapiro, argue that the judge improperly inflated the 50-month term by factoring in conduct tied to the sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the very charges the jury rejected.

This practice is known in federal law as acquitted conduct sentencing. Under existing federal sentencing guidelines, judges are permitted to consider relevant conduct when determining a sentence, and that relevant conduct can include behavior associated with charges a defendant was acquitted of.

The legal justification is that the standard of proof at sentencing is different from the standard at trial.

To convict, prosecutors must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. To justify sentencing factors, the standard is only a preponderance of the evidence, more likely than not.

Courts have held that an acquittal only proves the existence of reasonable doubt, not that the defendant is innocent.

Combs’ lawyers argue that this reasoning, however established in law, violated his right to a fair jury trial in this specific case.

Without the acquitted conduct factored in, the recommended sentencing range would have been significantly lower.

With it, the judge had the legal justification for a term that Shapiro has described as “draconian” and unprecedented for Mann Act convictions of this nature.

The defense brief asked the question plainly. “He sits in prison today, serving a 50-month sentence, because the district judge acted as a thirteenth juror.” And elsewhere, “What is the point of a jury trial if your sentence is driven by what you were acquitted of doing?”

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan pushed back hard. They argued the judge was not only permitted but correct to consider the violent way Combs treated his victims.

Their brief stated that requiring the judge to disregard that conduct would mean “closing its eyes to how he carried out his offenses and abused his victims, violently beating them, threatening them, lying to them, and plying them with drugs.”

They also quoted the established legal principle directly, “Acquittal on criminal charges does not prove that the defendant is innocent, it merely proves the existence of a reasonable doubt as to his guilt.”

The First Amendment Argument

The second argument is more unusual and has generated more public attention, partly because of how it frames what happened at those so-called freak offs.

Combs’ lawyers argue that the Mann Act, a federal law passed in 1910 that prohibits transporting people across state lines for prostitution or other illegal sexual activity, was applied too broadly in this case.

Their argument is that the sexual encounters at the center of the two counts on which Combs was convicted were consensual adult conduct, and that the filming of those encounters constituted protected expression under the First Amendment.

In written arguments, they described the encounters as “highly choreographed performances involving costumes, lighting, and other staged effects” that amounted to “typical amateur pornography.”

They noted that Combs and his girlfriends often watched the recordings together.

Their argument is that if the content is protected speech, which pornography generally is under First Amendment precedent, then the conduct that produced it cannot be criminalized under the Mann Act without serious constitutional concerns.

Prosecutors rejected this framing entirely. They argued that the transportation of people for sex across state lines is not “inherently expressive” conduct protected by the First Amendment, and they offered a blunt counter-scenario.

If elaborate and staged sexual performances created a First Amendment shield, then “brothels offering elaborate and staged scenes for individuals to have sex with women for payment could claim First Amendment protection.”

That outcome, they argued, would be absurd.

Why The Fast-Track Matters

The Second Circuit’s decision to approve an expedited review was itself significant. Fast-track appeals in federal criminal cases are rare.

They are typically granted only when the legal questions raised are sufficiently important or unusual to warrant urgent attention.

The court’s willingness to compress the timeline, compressing what normally takes years into approximately six months, was widely interpreted by legal observers as a signal that the acquitted conduct sentencing argument in particular cleared a meaningful threshold.

The acquitted conduct issue has been controversial among legal scholars for years. Critics argue the practice violates the spirit of the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial by allowing a judge to effectively override what a jury has decided.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to address the issue in a 2024 case, leaving it unresolved at the appellate level.

Whatever the Second Circuit decides here could set precedent that extends well beyond Combs’ individual sentence.

If the panel agrees with the defense argument on acquitted conduct, federal sentencing practices across multiple jurisdictions could be affected.

What Did We Take Away From The Hearing?

The oral arguments this morning were structured and brief. Each side had ten minutes.

Appellate proceedings at this level are not trials, no witnesses, no new evidence.

The three judges questioned both the defense and prosecution attorneys on the legal arguments, probing the weakest points in each side’s reasoning.

The panel will now deliberate and issue a written decision. In an expedited case, that could come within weeks. It could also take longer.

There are several possible outcomes. The most statistically common in federal criminal appeals is for the lower court ruling to be upheld, the conviction and sentence stand, and Combs continues serving his term toward the current projected release date of April 15, 2028.

A second possibility is that the panel agrees the acquitted conduct was improperly used and remands the case back to Judge Subramanian for resentencing.

This would not overturn the conviction but could result in a significantly shorter sentence.

A third possibility, the rarest, is that the panel finds fundamental legal errors in the trial itself and reverses the conviction.

If the panel is divided on the acquitted conduct issue and believes it rises to the level of national importance, they could also certify the question to the U.S. Supreme Court. Combs was not present at today’s hearing and has not issued a public statement about the proceedings.

How Did Diddy Get Here?

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 after federal raids on his properties in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. The trial began May 5, 2025, in the Federal District Court in Lower Manhattan.

Prosecutors described him as a man who used “power, violence and fear to get what he wanted.”

The now-infamous 2016 hotel surveillance video showing Combs kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hallway was shown to the jury. The trial ran for two months.

In July 2025 the jury delivered a split verdict. It convicted Combs on two counts of violating the Mann Act, the federal law barring transportation of people across state lines for illegal sexual purposes, specifically for arranging and funding interstate travel for Ventura and a woman identified as “Jane” in connection with paid sexual encounters.

It acquitted him on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, the counts that carried the potential for a life sentence.

On October 3, 2025, Judge Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison along with a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors had sought a much longer term, 11 years, arguing his history of abuse and the pattern of conduct warranted severity.

The defense had asked for less. The 50-month term was widely noted as relatively lenient given the severity of the original charges, though it was enough to remove Combs from public life for years.

Since being sentenced, Combs has been transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, a low-security facility that is the largest of its kind in the federal system.

He works as a chaplain’s assistant and participates in the Residential Drug Abuse Program, which contributed to the most recent adjustment in his projected release date.

His current projected release date of April 15, 2028, is the third different date the Bureau of Prisons has listed since sentencing, with each change reflecting adjustments for time served, RDAP completion credit, and at one point a rule violation that temporarily pushed the date back.

His civil legal exposure runs separately from the criminal case. Multiple civil lawsuits remain active, including claims from at least three men accusing him of rape or sexual assault.

In February 2026, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge allowed key claims in one civil case, including sexual battery and false imprisonment, to proceed to trial.

Those cases are unaffected by whatever the Second Circuit decides on the criminal appeal.