GEV Stock Soared Because Experts Didn’t Predict Shocking AI Reality

GE Vernova reported its first quarter 2026 earnings before the market opened on April 22, and the stock jumped 13 percent on the day.

That move came on top of a year-to-date gain of 71 percent, which itself came on top of a 200-plus percent run over the prior 12 months.

The question investors had going into Wednesday was whether the numbers could justify a stock that had already priced in a lot of good news.

The answer the company provided was yes, and then some.

Total orders surged 71 percent to $18.3 billion. Overall backlog hit $163 billion, up more than $13 billion from the prior quarter.

Revenue grew 16.3 percent year-over-year, beating analyst estimates. The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance across every major financial metric.

In a single data point that stopped analysts mid-sentence, CEO Scott Strazik disclosed that GE Vernova’s electrification segment booked $2.4 billion in orders from data centers in Q1 alone, more than the entire full-year 2025 total for that same category.

“Just to repeat that,” Strazik said on the earnings call. “Our Q1 electrification orders to data centers were more than full-year 2025 results.”

What Is GE Vernova?

GE Vernova was spun off from General Electric in April 2024 as part of GE’s three-way breakup, and it trades on the NYSE under the ticker GEV.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and its equipment generates approximately 25 percent of all electricity produced globally through its customers’ installations.

It operates three business segments. Power, which is its largest and consists roughly of two-thirds services and one-third equipment, Electrification, which makes transformers, switchgear and grid systems; and Wind, which makes onshore and offshore wind turbines.

The Power segment sells gas turbines. The Electrification segment sells the grid hardware that connects those turbines, and AI data centers, to the electrical grid.

Both of those businesses are, right now, at the center of one of the most significant industrial demand cycles in decades. The Wind segment is not.

Understanding why the stock moves the way it does requires understanding that dynamic. Two out of three segments are riding a structural wave that shows no sign of cresting, while the third is absorbing losses from policy uncertainty and tariff headwinds.

Wednesday’s earnings report sharpened that picture considerably.

Gas Turbines And The AI Electricity Problem

The electricity demand problem created by AI data centers is not abstract. Building and running large language models and the data centers that support them requires enormous, consistent power.

A single large data center can consume as much electricity as a small city.

The United States does not currently have enough generation capacity coming online fast enough to meet projected demand from hyperscalers, the Microsofts, Amazons, Googles and Metas of the world, and that gap is being filled primarily with natural gas.

GE Vernova makes the gas turbines that generate that power. In Q1 2026, the Power segment posted orders of $10.0 billion, up 59 percent organically, and revenue of $5.0 billion, up 10 percent organically.

Core profit rose 57 percent to $811 million, driven by higher prices, gas turbine deliveries and nuclear services activity.

The gas turbine combined backlog and slot reservation agreements now stand at 100 gigawatts, and the company has set a year-end 2026 target of at least 110 GW.

Slot reservation agreements are a specific detail worth understanding. They are deposits that customers place to secure future turbine delivery slots before converting to full orders, essentially prepaid reservations for equipment that will not be manufactured for years.

GE Vernova has said it is sold out on gas turbines through the late 2020s. The slot reservation agreements represent demand that extends well beyond that.

Pricing on those new agreements runs 10 to 20 percentage points above existing backlog levels, meaning the most profitable deliveries are still years away.

The Data Center Order Explosion

The number Strazik highlighted was $2.4 billion in electrification orders from data centers in a single quarter.

That figure represents demand for the transformers, switchgear and high-voltage grid systems that data centers need to receive and distribute power at the scale they require.

The full-year 2025 figure for that same category was lower than $2.4 billion. GE Vernova cleared it in three months.

Electrification orders in Q1 reached $7.1 billion, up 86 percent organically. Revenue grew 29 percent organically to $3.0 billion.

Core profit more than doubled to $528 million, with demand surging for transformers, switchgear and grid systems across North America and Asia.

The electrification backlog has expanded to approximately $42 billion, up from roughly $9 billion at the end of 2022, a number that illustrates the scale of the demand shift that has occurred in four years.

GE Vernova closed its $5.275 billion acquisition of the remaining 50 percent stake in Prolec GE, a transformer and grid equipment manufacturer previously held as a joint venture with Xignux, on February 2, 2026.

That acquisition removed contractual restrictions that had prevented GE Vernova from selling Prolec’s transformers in the North American market.

The timing was precise. It put GE Vernova in position to serve North American transformer demand exactly as that demand accelerated.

The Wind Segment

The Wind segment remains the drag in an otherwise strong report. Revenue fell 23 percent year-over-year in Q1 due to weaker onshore turbine deliveries.

Losses widened to approximately $382 million in the quarter. Wind segment losses for the full year 2026 are projected at approximately $400 million.

The headwinds are structural and policy-driven. The Trump administration’s offshore wind stop-work orders have disrupted project pipelines.

Tariffs are adding costs to the onshore wind supply chain in the first half of 2026.

GE Vernova said it has installed all remaining wind turbines at the Vineyard Wind project, which had faced significant delays and cost overruns, effectively closing that chapter.

The broader wind business remains challenged, and the company has not provided a clear timeline for when it returns to profitability.

The saving grace is scale, with Power and Electrification generating the results they produced in Q1, the Wind losses are being absorbed without materially damaging the consolidated picture.

The Guidance Raise

This is what moved the stock. Heading into earnings, the company’s prior 2026 guidance was already aggressive. It raised every number.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance is now $44.5 billion to $45.5 billion, raised from the prior range of $44 billion to $45 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance moved to 12 to 14 percent from 11 to 13 percent. Free cash flow guidance jumped to $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion from $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.

The by-2028 targets also moved. Revenue guidance rose to at least $56 billion from at least $52 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA margin target of 20 percent by 2028 was reaffirmed. Cumulative free cash flow from 2025 through 2028 is now targeted at at least $24 billion.

CFO Ken Parks attributed the improved outlook to robust equipment orders across all business units and continued strength in services.

The services business, long-term maintenance and upgrade contracts on installed turbines, is a recurring revenue stream that becomes more valuable as the installed base of GE Vernova turbines grows.

The company currently holds an $85 billion services backlog within its $163 billion total.

AI Capex And The Power Infrastructure Crisis

Wednesday’s results confirmed something that investors in the AI infrastructure trade have been tracking: the bottleneck in the AI build-out is not chips or data center construction, it is power.

Wall Street’s consensus estimate for 2026 hyperscaler capital expenditure now sits at $527 billion, up from $465 billion at the start of the third quarter of 2025 earnings season.

That money is being spent on data centers that require electricity, and the electricity requires gas turbines, transformers and grid upgrades.

GE Vernova sits at the intersection of all three. It is not the only company in that position, Vertiv, which also reported earnings Wednesday, supplies the liquid cooling and power distribution systems inside data centers, but it is the most exposed to the generation and transmission side of the equation, which is where the largest supply constraints currently exist.

GE Aerospace, the other major GE spinoff, which also reported Q1 results on Wednesday, had its own strong quarter, beating revenue estimates by 16 percent and posting adjusted EPS of $1.86 against a $1.60 estimate.

GE Aerospace held its full-year guidance rather than raising it, and investor reaction was punishing. The stock fell 5 percent on the same day GEV rose 13.

The contrast illustrated how much the market is rewarding guidance raises in the current environment over beats alone.

GEV is up 71 percent year to date. The stock now carries a market cap of approximately $267 billion and a trailing P/E of roughly 56x.

It is expensive by historical standards. The bull case is that the numbers behind the stock, the backlog, the order growth, the margin trajectory, the 2028 targets, are growing fast enough to justify that valuation. Wednesday’s report was the strongest evidence yet that the bull case is tracking.