Frank Report Publishes Private Messages Between Richard Luthmann and Judge Ronald Castorina, Whose Perjury Was Referred to New York Attorney General Letitia James

Will Justice Marina C. Mundy refer Ronald Castorina Jr.’s potential perjury to NYS Attorney General Letitia James for criminal charges? Will Justice Marina C. Mundy refer Ronald Castorina Jr.’s potential perjury to NYS Attorney General Letitia James for criminal charges?

Richard Luthmann was convicted in 2020 for operating several satirical and political Facebook pages lampooning Staten Island politicians.

Luthmann has filed a 264-page motion in New York State Supreme Court calling for an investigation into allegations of perjury against New York Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castorina Jr.

In the case, Castorina provided essential testimony in front of a grand jury against Luthmann for lampooning District Attorney Michael McMahon and Assembly Candidate Janine Materna on fake Facebook pages.

The case was widely regarded as a non-violation protected by the First Amendment. Luthmann served three years for a bogus offense.

Judge Castorina encouraged and participated in creating and searching for content for the Facebook page lampooning Castorina’s opponent for the State Assembly.

However, Judge Castorina’s efforts to support District Attorney Michael McMahon’s vendetta against Luthmann could lead to criminal jeopardy.

Luthmann’s motion calls for New York State Supreme Court Justice Justice Marina C. Mundy, who sentenced him, to refer Judge Castorina’s potential perjury to New York State Attorney General Letitia James for criminal charges. Luthmann has previously filed a complaint with the NY AG’s Public Integrity Bureau.

The motion also calls for the disqualification of Special Prosecutor Eric Nelson, who brought the indictment against Luthmann. Luthmann alleges that Nelson was unqualified for the role. Nelson committed prosecutorial misconduct, including the felonies of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of law and the subornation of perjury of Judge Castorina.

Luthmann also requests that Special Prosecutor Nelson be precluded from billing New York City more fees on the case. DA McMahon tapped Special Prosecutor Nelson, an attorney in private practice, to indict Luthmann. Records show Nelson billed $700,000+ to the NYC Comptroller’s Office for services rendered on this prosecution and other matters.

Read the Full Coverage at the Frank Report