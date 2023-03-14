Arts & Culture Events Featured Theater

Irish Classical Theatre presents “THURGOOD” the life of the exrtraordinary Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall March 31-April 16

March 14, 2023
Jamie Moses

Directly following a successful run at People’s Light Theatre in Philadelphia, Guest Artists Broadway Director Steve H. Broadnax III and Award-Winning Actor Brian Marable bring Thurgood to ICTC. Performed as a one-man monologue, this stunning 90-minute intimate journey through the life of Thurgood Marshall portrays his life’s twists, turns, and triumphant rise as the first African American Justice appointed to the Supreme Court.

Additional Programming*:

  • Industry Night: Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:30pm
  • Speaker Series: Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:30pm
  • Young Professionals/Legal Professionals Night: Thursday, Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:30pm
  • Community Matinee: Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2023 at 10am
  • ASL Interpreted/Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:30pm
  • Masked Performance: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3pm

