Irish Classical Theatre presents “THURGOOD” the life of the exrtraordinary Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall March 31-April 16

Directly following a successful run at People’s Light Theatre in Philadelphia, Guest Artists Broadway Director Steve H. Broadnax III and Award-Winning Actor Brian Marable bring Thurgood to ICTC. Performed as a one-man monologue, this stunning 90-minute intimate journey through the life of Thurgood Marshall portrays his life’s twists, turns, and triumphant rise as the first African American Justice appointed to the Supreme Court.

To purchase tickets

Visit https://irishclassicaltheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S5G00000JBGlGUAX

Call 716-853-4282

Email boxoffice@irishclassical.com

Additional Programming*:

Industry Night: Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:30pm

Speaker Series: Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:30pm

Young Professionals/Legal Professionals Night: Thursday, Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:30pm

Community Matinee: Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2023 at 10am

ASL Interpreted/Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:30pm

Masked Performance: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3pm

*visit https://irishclassical.com/ for more information