Niagara Street Neighborhood Revitalization Organization President Calls for Negotiation Instead of Litigation in Centennial Park Project Dispute

Some critics argue that Niagara Falls Mayor Restaino's pursuit of the Centennial Park project is driven by personal agendas and egos rather than a partnership between the administration and the citizens.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino is pursuing an eminent domain lawsuit to acquire Parcel 0 for the construction of Centennial Park, despite opposition from Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC (NFR), which owns the 10-acre parcel and plans to build a $1.5 billion high-tech data center on the site.

NFR’s project is fully funded and promises to create 550 permanent jobs, educational scholarship opportunities, and higher-speed internet for the city. On the other hand, Mayor Restaino’s Centennial Park project lacks funding and has faced criticism for its questionable location and nebulous purpose.

The dispute between Restaino and NFR has ignited a precedent-setting legal battle between government’s use of eminent domain and private property rights. The Mayor has not considered alternative locations for the Centennial Park project and zeroed in on NFR’s land only after the company announced its plans.



President Jim Szwedo of the Niagara Street Neighborhood Revitalization Organization, Inc.

Some critics argue that Restaino’s pursuit of the project is driven by personal agendas and egos rather than a partnership between the administration and the citizens.

Jim Szwedo, President of the Niagara Street Neighborhood Revitalization Organization, has suggested that a negotiator, rather than a litigator, would be better suited to handle the situation. He proposes that the Centennial Park project be relocated downtown and that funding be used to maintain and improve existing parks and under-utilized city assets. The events center could be located on Third St and Niagara, where a parking ramp with five times the capacity of the one the mayor wants to build is already in place.

The legal battle over the Niagara Falls land has pitted the government’s pursuit of eminent domain against a private property owner’s right to develop their land. The dispute has highlighted the need for a partnership between the administration and citizens and the importance of considering alternative locations for public projects. Ultimately, the decision will affect generations to come, and it is essential to consider the long-term benefits and drawbacks of each proposal.

