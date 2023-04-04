Artist Ben Volta working with 5th and 6th-grade students at Harriet Ross Tubman School. Photos: Jeff Mace
Ben Volta Workshops 

April 4, 2023
Philadelphia-based muralist, Ben Volta (American, born 1979), is working with the students of the Harriet Ross Tubman School, PS 31, to create a design for a mural to be located just blocks away at the Jesse Nash Health Clinic. Staff of the clinic suggested a few conversational prompts that Volta used to guide students from concepts to finished artwork. These images will then collectively be included in the mural. Community painting events will take place throughout the summer before the final work is installed in early September.

