Ben Volta Workshops 

Philadelphia-based muralist, Ben Volta (American, born 1979), is working with the students of the Harriet Ross Tubman School, PS 31, to create a design for a mural to be located just blocks away at the Jesse Nash Health Clinic. Staff of the clinic suggested a few conversational prompts that Volta used to guide students from concepts to finished artwork. These images will then collectively be included in the mural. Community painting events will take place throughout the summer before the final work is installed in early September.