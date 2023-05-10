Master Gardener 2023 Plant Sale

CCE Erie Master Gardener Program 2023 Plant Sale

Great Plants at Great Prices

Friday, May 26, 2023, 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 27, 2023, 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM

First Presbyterian Church, One Symphony Circle, Buffalo 14201

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County (CCE Erie) Master Gardener Program will hold its Annual Plant Sale, Friday, May 26th from 8:30am to 3:00pm, and Saturday, May 27th from 8:30am to 2:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, One Symphony Circle, Buffalo, New York 14201.

The CCE Erie Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale is a perfect opportunity to buy great plants at great prices. The sale includes a choice selection of sun and shade perennials, natives, pollinators, herbs, annuals, shrubs, and vegetables from the gardens of or grown by the CCE Erie Master Gardener volunteers, as well as plants donated from area horticultural businesses: annuals, hanging baskets, and houseplants. There will also be a variety of garden treasures. CCE Erie Master Gardener volunteers will be available throughout the sale to share education on selecting and growing plants.

For more information, contact the CCE Erie Master Gardener Program at (716) 652-5400, x 202 or mgerie@cornell.edu.

Accommodations for persons with special needs may be requested by contacting Sharon Bachman at (716)652-5400 x150 or sin2@cornell.edu by May 20th at 12:00pm.