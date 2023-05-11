Jodie Foster to introduce The Silence of the Lambs screening at George Eastman Museum’s Dryden Theatre May 24

The George Eastman Museum has announced that George Eastman Award recipient and two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster will introduce a special, public screening of The Silence of the Lambs (Jonathan Demme, 1991) at the Dryden Theatre on Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m., EST. Foster will be in Rochester to accept the George Eastman Award on Thursday, May 25, also at the Dryden Theatre, and has agreed to talk about the film on stage prior to the screening on May 24.

Tickets to the film screening are $60 and can be purchased online at eastman.org/eastmanaward2023 beginning Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. for George Eastman Museum members. If there are tickets remaining, they will be released to the general public on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

One of the most critically acclaimed actresses of her generation, Foster has created a wide range of unforgettable and inspiring characters for more than 45 years. Among many accolades, she has received two Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role and two other Academy Award nominations, as well as four Golden Globe awards from among eleven nominations. In 2012, she was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, the fourth-youngest among the august recipients of that tribute.

Foster will accept the George Eastman Award in a ceremony on Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m. in the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum. The ceremony will feature an appreciation of her career by Peter Bagrov (Senior Curator, Moving Image Department), a compilation of highlights of her work, and a conversation with Foster, to be followed by a gala in the museum, which is open to the public.

About The Silence of the Lambs

Directed by Jonathan Demme and based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Harris, this critically acclaimed movie has become a cornerstone in the psychological thriller genre.

The Silence of the Lambs follows the gripping story of Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee played by Jodie Foster, as she embarks on a dangerous journey to catch a serial killer. In order to solve the case, Clarice seeks the help of the brilliant but manipulative psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by Sir Anthony Hopkins in an equally iconic performance.

As Clarice delves deeper into the mind of the elusive killer known as “Buffalo Bill,” she must confront her own fears and vulnerabilities. Her interactions with Dr. Lecter, who becomes an eerie mentor figure, provide both psychological insights and unsettling thrills. The intense cat-and-mouse game between Clarice and Buffalo Bill builds tension throughout the film, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Silence of the Lambs masterfully combines elements of crime, horror, and psychological suspense, creating an atmosphere of palpable unease. The film’s meticulous direction, skillful performances, and tight script earned it critical acclaim, resulting in an impressive five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Beyond its thrilling narrative, The Silence of the Lambs explores themes of identity, power, and the complex relationship between Clarice and Dr. Lecter. The film has left a lasting impact on popular culture, inspiring numerous adaptations, spin-offs, and references in other media.

Ticket Information

All seating is general admission. George Eastman Museum Members will have access to advance ticket sales, beginning May 12. To become a member of the George Eastman Museum, visit eastman.org/membership, or call (585) 327-4899. There will be no autographs or photos with Foster.