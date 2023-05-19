James Comey said that at every step, he was careful to avoid “politicizing” FBI investigations, but his “actions” were the exact opposite. James Comey said that at every step, he was careful to avoid “politicizing” FBI investigations, but his “actions” were the exact opposite.

COMEY/ WRAY DON’T HAVE A LEG TO STAND ON!

April 16, 2018-May 16, 2023

Gary DiLaura

Mueller changed the FBI mission from Crime Fighting to Hunter-Gatherer…

Comey changed the FBI from Hunter-Gatherer to a Political Weapon…against Republicans…

Wray changed nothing, did nothing and he carried on…my opinion!

James Comey said that at every step, he was careful to avoid “politicizing” the FBI investigation against Hillary, but, in fact, his “actions” were the exact opposite, and actions speak louder than words. Why did Comey move the Clinton investigations to FBI Headquarters in the first place?

The following info you would only know if you were an Agent.

FBI criminal investigations are “always” conducted by the 50 FBI Field offices, NEVER by Headquarters, ever!!! If several offices are involved, then Hq designates one as the Office of Origin, and they take the lead role. That is done for numerous reasons. Field Offices have the manpower, experience, and supervision to ensure that an important investigation, like the Clinton investigation(s), is not subjected to personal feelings, political influence, or any other outside influence and that mistakes are caught or prevented. That’s accomplished by the multiple levels of supervision afforded at the Field level as well as Agents with phenomenal knowledge and experience. That type of supervision and experience does not exist at Headquarters. If anyone says it does, ask what about Comey, McCabe, and Strzok…the three stooges?

If Assistant Directors are conducting interviews, who supervises them, Comey? Comey never investigated a criminal case in his life! He may have prosecuted John Gotti but it was NYO Squads like the Truck Squad (my old squad) and Gambling squads and our informants that handed the case to Comey, on a platter, to prosecute. Comey never brought anyone to justice, the FBI did, in spite of Comey! As I have previously written, in an interview on 4/15/18 by Stephanopoulos of Comey, a self-serving, no-hard follow-up questions interview, Comey threw AG Loretta Lynch and his deputies McCabe and Strzok under the bus, already.

Comey didn’t believe it was important for the president to know that the Steele Dossier was financed and owned by Hillary and that Fusion GPS bought info from Russian sources (isn’t that what Mueller was paid to find?). That was all paid for by Hillary Clinton and I’ll bet she used campaign money as well. The fact is that the Dossier was unverified but used anyway by Comey to obtain a FISA warrant that he signed to wiretap Carter Page. It gave Comey access to conversations with Page and any Trump campaign workers he spoke to. The “mistakes” that the inexperienced McCabe and Strzok made exemplify their complete lack of experience in criminal investigations and that they had their own agenda, which was at odds with the Rule Of Law. That is the exact reason for multiple layers of supervision at the Field Level! Just because these two were FBI Agents for 20 years means absolutely nothing; what did they do for 20 years? Ever heard the expression, “He was on the job one year, 20 times”? That, I believe, describes these two “geniuses.” Who the hell was supervising them? The only criminal cases they must have worked were in their first office as rookies, training to be our heroes! The rest of their careers, they spent trying to be James Bond. (writers note; This entire column was published by me on 4/16/2018. My opinion now is that Comey, McCabe, and Strzok intentionally obstructed justice. This explains why they broke many Federal Rules of Criminal Procedures, tampering with evidence(McCabe hiding Weiner” /Abedines computer), Strzok signing, with all the others, Carter Page search warrants when he/they knew exculpatory evidence was intentionally omitted… Felonies, all of it!)

Investigations in the Field are conducted by the many experienced Criminal Brick Agents who are supervised by “each other” as well as by a supervisor(s). Then the ASAC oversees the Supervisor, with the SAC(s) supervising the ASAC as well as the entire case. In a major investigation, like Twin Towers, the Oklahoma City Bombing, or Waco, there are additional levels of supervision added (like the Clinton cases should have had) with Assistant Directors with Criminal experience, like Jim Kalstrom or Danny Coulson, looking over the numerous issues to prevent exactly what Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page and others from doing exactly what they did: intentionally sabotaging an investigation! Then, the final level is the Director!

Any, and I mean “any” FBI Agent who worked criminal cases his entire career, will tell you that RULE number 1 is; never, ever interview any subject in front of his attorney, period, no exception. Why? Because it is “impossible” for any good to come from the interview, it’s that simple! What do you do instead? You build a case by interviewing others first who could be involved, with the power of subpoena, search warrants, and, as a last resort, immunity, in very limited situations.

In Hillary’s case, who should they go after first? Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, John Podesta, Sullivan, and on and on. These are all still very viable options…although we haven’t seen the “immunity” that was handed out, intentionally like candy without any results whatsoever. There must have been a proffer that was submitted by their attorneys stating what their client can provide in return for immunity. Also, I have never seen immunity given without the specific caveat that “any” lies by the subjects void any immunity offer. Any interviews of these co-conspirators MUST contain lies because if they told the truth, Hillary would be behind bars now.

I understand that McCabe and Strzok interviewed Hillary in front of 5 (five) Hillary lawyers and Cheryl Mills, who should also have been a subject and witness herself and claimed to be Hillary’s lawyer, too!? You can’t make this shit up! Where are the interviews of the subjects who received immunity?

I would love to see the 302s on Mills and Abedine; they must be something! I can’t imagine them being asked a question that their answers didn’t incriminate themselves and Hillary! For example, Abedin, “Did you store any State Department Secret info on your home computer? Did the Weiner have access? Was any of it classified or copied from SAP material”? I’d bet those questions were never asked. Just like when Hillary told Strzok that she never had any training on classified material. Why didn’t Strzok show Hillary her Non-Disclosure Agreement, which is now prima facie evidence that she lied?

Also, unlike what some commentators are saying, anyone who signed the applications, affidavits, or any supporting documents, to the Page FISA warrants, who knew or should have known that the Application was flawed, withheld required information on discrediting information, which would have made the Application invalid, is guilty of Federal felonies and could very well have violated the Civil Rights of Page and any other citizens who were illegally monitored. The punitive penalties for Civil Right Law Suits call for triple penalties and, by statute, cannot be paid by any Municipality, Agency, or Department!

If I’m not mistaken, the signors who are in jeopardy are Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Sally Yates, and Rod Rosenstein, among others. Unless the laws have changed since I retired regarding full disclosure on the 4th Amendment, they are all in serious trouble!

Author’s Note: The above was all published on 4/16/18…5 years ago! AND many times before about the lack of experience the FBI Agents of today have since Mueller turned the FBI’s mission from Crime Fighting to Hunter Gathering. We could remove Comey’s name and replace it with Chris Wray and still be pretty accurate, as McCabe, Strzok, Page, and Baker were Wray’s mentors! To be honest, when President Trump fired Comey and before he mentioned ANY names…I wrote almost begging him not to appoint ANY Judges or non -Law enforcement individuals to the FBI Director position. I made this comparison, “Would you make somebody with no law enforcement experience to be Chief of Police of a major City Police Department or a Judge or private citizen with no military experience to General/Commander of the Army, Navy, Airforce or Marines? I hope not!

I do not believe that Director Wray is corrupt… pretty God Damn naïve, maybe even a little dumb, by listening to McCabe and Strzok …but who else could he rely on?

I wrote Trump that Judges and lawyers mostly know the law and how to apply it, but NONE, and I mean None, know how to or have a clue on how to ENFORCE the law AND how to investigate a Crime!!! Wray admitted exactly what I just said when he testified before Congress on the use of HRT and/or SWAT on none violent searches, like ALL the searches they did under his Directorship. Wray was asked if he made the call on the search of Trump’s home, and Wray said, “No, I let the people on the ground handle that…they are more experienced at it than I”!

That’s an UNDERSTATEMENT and exactly what I advised Trump! Chris Wray is in… way over his head…I wrote that before …many times…he possesses NO street experience and that is as important at the top of a law enforcement Agency as it is to be on the street facing the gunfire!!! He needs to know when to duck!

Today, 5 FBI Agents are faced with the difficult task of revealing what they ordinarily would never do …but an illegal order is just that…illegal. I tell COPS, Military, and Federal Agents, STAY TRUE TO YOUR OATH…

The 20-year Agent who testified today reported he has made 150 arrests in his career, and that’s a lot of experience…and it is. But…I had 57 arrests, in one year on the NY Bank Squad, on MY CASES alone, not counting “assists” with which I was credited.

Before that…

there were some 200 +Fugitive Deserters myself and my two sidekicks fought, chased, and arrested in our Rookie year, first office in Charleston, SC; Oh… an IO Fugitive who we ID’d as the killer of an NYO COP during a deli stickup; rescued a kidnap victim (Tondelaya Jones from the NYO); a Bank Robber, armed with Shotgun and $18,0001 ½ hrs after the robbery…all of which was my first year! My cases.

Then there was the Truck Squad, John Gotti Crew…there's much more,…check out my book… "ACTION- FBI CRIME FIGHTING, THE WAY IT WAS-PART 1," by J Gary DiLaura…thank you!