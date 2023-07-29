Re-Tree offers trees for volunteer plantings in Buffalo

A limited number of trees for neighborhood clubs or organizations are being offered by Buffalo Green Fund’s Re-Tree

The organization that has coordinated volunteer plantings in Western New York due to the catastrophic October 12, 2006 snowstorm is still at it and has scheduled a November 4th planting.

They are asking any community organization that has a need for trees in their neighborhood to reach out to Re-Tree with a tree request.

“We are looking for groups that have an interest in greening-up their streetscape to apply for a limited number of bare-root trees that we will procure for them,” said Paul D. Maurer, Chairman of Re-Tree, a program of the Buffalo Green Fund.

Approximately 12 -15 trees can be allocated for each project that is approved by Re-Tree and permitted by the City of Buffalo. The project must be on public rights-of-way, typically between the sidewalk and the street.

To apply, the block club or organization is asked to identify locations in their neighborhood that lack trees and verify that the homeowner will welcome the tree and provide for its survival by watering it for the first few years to get it established.

This is the link to apply: https://www.buffalogreenfund.org/tree-requests-from-re-tree

The organization will also be required to have at least one representative attend a tree planting workshop that will be held on Saturday, October 28 at a TBD location. The training will run from 9am-12noon.

Tree species will be determined by the City of Buffalo Forestry Department, but requests will be taken into consideration.

Each organization that applies will be required to transport the trees, stakes, and ties from a central distribution point on Friday, November 3rd.

The deadline to apply for the fall planting is September 1, 2023.

Donations are still sought by the group. For more information on the program, log onto Re-TreeWNY.org or BuffaloGreenFund.org. or by calling Paul D. Maurer at (716) 553-4061.