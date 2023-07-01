The 2023 Audubon Photography Awards: The Top 50

Another year, another fantastic Audubon Photography Awards. For the 14 installment of their annual competition, they had more than 2,200 individuals from across the United States and Canada submit almost 9,000 photographs and videos. Then the hard part began: After reviewing every anonymous image and video file, three panels of expert judges selected just 13 winners and honorable mentions.

But as always, with so many amazing submissions, they put together a list of 50 of their favorite photos for your enjoyment. Shared in no particular order, these shots show birds from around the world in all of their breathtaking variety and wonder. The images also illustrate the many different techniques and approaches used by wildlife photographers, which you can read about in the detailed “behind the shot” stories for each photograph.

After perusing this gallery, you might feel inspired to pick up a camera and try your own hand at avian photography. If so, their photography section is a good place to get started. There you’ll find articles covering tips and how-to’s, Audubon’s ethical guidelines for wildlife photography, and gear recommendations. And if you end up capturing one or more images you’re especially pleased with, consider entering next year’s awards!

1. Tree Swallow by Nicholas Stroh Category: AmateurLocation: Eastern Shore, Maryland Camera: Sony Alpha 1 with a Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS lens; 1/2500 second at f/4; ISO 1250 Behind the Shot: As I drove home one day, I noticed the backlit flashing wings of a group of Tree Swallows hunting over wetlands. I decided to dedicate the next weeks of my photography outings to these swallows flying in early morning light. I would wake up hours before sunrise and make my way to the wetlands to set up my equipment, spending hours observing the birds and understanding their patterns. Thousands of photographs later, I was thrilled to capture eye contact and full wing spread in this frame. The backdrop of the distant trees creates a beautiful bokeh effect, and the sun’s rays filtering through the leaves give the image a warm and ethereal quality.