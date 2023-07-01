SKYRIDE IS ON SUNDAY JULY 16!

IT’S A PARTY!

Giving a nod to some iconic Buffalo events where the post-party is as much fun as the run or ride, we’re inviting our racers and riders to a tent-party after you get off the SkyWay with music, two free drinks included, food trucks, community organizations at various tables, kids activities, and more!

AGENDA:

SkyRace registration begins at 6:00AM, and the race launches at 7:00AM. We have 5 categories so if you ever wanted to try out racing, you can register as category 5 and get your first race in on the Skyway! More-seasoned, competitive racers, get your USAC points here! Categories 1-2-3 will do 3 full laps or roughly 26 miles, while categories 4-5 will do 2 laps or roughly 17 miles.

SkyRide registration begins at 7:00AM, and the ride launches at 8:45AM. We’re adjusting the route to accommodate construction inside South Park, so SkyRiders will be looping around Union Ship Canal and then the SkyWay as many times as they’d like until 11:30AM. How many loops can you do?!

SkyRace awards will occur at 9:30AM and the tent party will commence at 10:00AM. You’ll receive your two drink tickets with your bib and pins. Additional drinks will be available for sale from Outer Harbor.

VENDORS!

Food:

GO Veggies

Mad Sauces

KT Caribbean

Retail:

Buffalo Bike Tours

Kickstand Culture

JECA

Community:

Reddy Bikeshare

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

EC City Productions presenting Amway (sports nutrition)

Buffalo Bike Polo

Scott Krevat State Farm Agency

The Salvation Army/Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race

WNY Bikes

Slow Roll

East Side Bike Club

GO Buffalo Niagara

Independent Health

FINALLY:

Thank you! Every registration for SkyRide or SkyRace helps our organization do its work.

– We’ve grown into an expanded office and design space.

– We’ve opened a second bike shop at 313 Broadway

– We’re working on redesigning streets and roads

– We’re building trails and greenways in six of Western New York’s eight counties.

None of that would be possible without your support! Your attendance at events like these, your engagement in-person and on social media, your volunteer hours, and your donations keep our pedals moving. We’re so excited to ride the Skyway with you for the ninth time this July 16.

SkyRide is presented by Independent Health!