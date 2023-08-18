Kavinoky Theatre season opens Sept. 8 with What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

Opening Friday September 8th!

Don’t miss the play critics called “uproariously funny, wrenchingly moving, critically challenging, & politically inspiring”!

What the Constitution Means to Me stars Lindsay Brandon Hunter, Kodi James, and Amara Gómez, directed by Robyn Lee Horn.

Runs September 8-24, 2023.

Ignite your love for democracy AND theatre and join us on Constitution Day, Sunday, September 17th, for a celebratory performance of What the Constitution Means to Me! Immerse yourself in this powerful & funny exploration of our nation’s core principles LIVE at The Kav.

Constitution Day is a national commemoration of the day delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they created on September 17, 1787.

Use code: PEOPLEPOWER and get your tickets for only $17.87 AND receive a free gift from The Kav on the day of the show!

Click the “BUY TICKETS” above and select Sunday 9/17, 2:00PM and your code will automatically applied.