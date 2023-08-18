Arts & Culture Featured Theater

Kavinoky Theatre season opens Sept. 8 with What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

August 18, 2023
Jamie Moses

BOOK TICKETS HERE

Opening Friday September 8th!

Don’t miss the play critics called “uproariously funny, wrenchingly moving, critically challenging, & politically inspiring”!

What the Constitution Means to Me stars Lindsay Brandon Hunter, Kodi James, and Amara Gómez, directed by Robyn Lee Horn.

Runs September 8-24, 2023.

Ignite your love for democracy AND theatre and join us on Constitution Day, Sunday, September 17th, for a celebratory performance of What the Constitution Means to Me! Immerse yourself in this powerful & funny exploration of our nation’s core principles LIVE at The Kav.

Constitution Day is a national commemoration of the day delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they created on September 17, 1787.

Use code: PEOPLEPOWER and get your tickets for only $17.87 AND receive a free gift from The Kav on the day of the show!

Click the “BUY TICKETS” above and select Sunday 9/17, 2:00PM and your code will automatically applied.

 