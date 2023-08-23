Mirabo Press announces IMPERMANENT FIX, an exhibition of work by Rochester based artist, Allen Topolski opening Sept. 1, 2023

Exhibition Reception: Friday, September 1, 2023, 6:00-9:00pm

On View: September 1 – October 28, 2023 Gallery Hours: by appointment Mirabo Press: 11 Botsford Place, Buffalo, NY 1421

The things we design to serve our needs become the things we need. They conform to the needs of our body, their exterior shape shaping in turn their inner workings. By this concession that function makes to form, we extend our bodies and our capacities. The process of design iterates endlessly as new needs develop and old forms are relegated to memory. Every fix is temporary. However, through our things we see a dream of transfiguration.

The objects presented—and represented—in this exhibition transform the material of the past and stand in for the missing future. Facing the unending cycle of disintegration and evolution, we can find in labor, craft, and process what ties past to present in the human need of things.

Join us for the opening reception on September 1st to view installation and sculptural work by Topolski as well as brand new etchings made while in residence at Mirabo.

About the artist:

Raised in Pennsylvania, Allen C. Topolski attended Bucknell University and Penn State University. He is an Associate Professor of Art and Chair of the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Rochester in Rochester, NY. Topolski shows work across the country, including exhibitions at Hallwalls in Buffalo, NY, San Jose Museum of Art, CA, Moreau Art Gallery at Colgate University, and Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ. He has had solo exhibitions at Samek Gallery in Lewisburg, PA, Saint Mary’s College, and at the Islip Art Museum on Long Island.

Allen Topolski’s website: http://www.rochester. edu/college/aah/people/ topolski/

Get in touch & set up an appointment to view the exhibition!