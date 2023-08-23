URBAN FARM DAY Sat, August 26, 2023, 10am-3pm FREE, self-guided, featuring 16+ area urban farms

Share and make memories as you discover our region’s urban agricultural

community and food system partners. Hear the stories of local growers and the

groups that help bolster our local food community. Learn the history of their spaces

and the inspiration for their work. Fill your senses with the medley of midsummer’s

bounty. Attend talks and tours. Visit markets. There’s something for everyone.

• Reserve your free spot touring an indoor mushroom farm

• Create sidewalk art and enjoy a lemonade at the pay-as-you-can community café and urban garden

• Learn about Farmer Pirates compost operation – and why they’re called Farmer Pirates

• Enjoy a talk on farm labor justice, soil health or the healing effects of gardening

• Shop produce grown by farmers from seven African countries and the U.S.

• Visit a garden with a rabbit hutch, a chicken coop, and two beehives. Oh, and lots of vegetables!

SCHEDULED TALKS & TOURS

10:00 AM

TALK

BIG BIG TABLE

Abundance and Creativity: Challenging the Paradigms of Food Security

11:00 AM

TALK

DEEPLY ROOTED COMMUNITY GARDEN Bountiful Beds

TALK

GRASSROOTS GARDENS OF WNY

We need this now more than ever:

Learning How Therapeutic Gardening Can Heal Communities

TOUR

MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE PROJECT

Tour of MAP’s Farmhouse

WORKSHOPS

URBAN FRUITS AND VEGGIES

Workshop:

UB Food Lab –

Nourishing change: Community-driven Strategies for Equitable Urban Agriculture on East Buffalo

12:00 NOON

TALK

BOLYARD GARDEN

Forest Gardening

1:00 PM

TALK

FARMER PIRATES

COMPOST From Food Scraps to Compost to Beautiful Soil

TALK

GROUNDWORK MARKET GARDEN

Intro to Urban Food Production

TALK

HARRIS GARDEN

How Do you Make Your Fresh Food Last Longer at Home

3:00 PM

TALK 5 LOAVES FARM

The Real Cost of Food

For more, visit UrbanFarmDay.com



FARMS

Gardens are open 10 am-3 pm unless otherwise noted.

Some sites will be selling produce.

Big Big Table & Lugar Hermoso de Pedro Community Garden

272 Hudson St., Corner of Hudson & West, Buffalo

TALK: 10am: Abundance and Creativity:

Challenging the Paradigms of Food Security

Bolyard Garden 223 Broad Street, Tonawanda

TALK: 12pm.: Forest Gardening

DeeplyRooted Community Garden

98 Luksin Drive, Tonawanda

TALK: 11am: Bountiful Beds

Farmer Pirates Compost Gittere St, Buffalo

TALK: 1pm: Food Scraps to Compost to Beautiful Soil

FeedMore WNY (10 am-1 pm)

91 Holt Street, Buffalo

5 Loaves Farm 1172 West Ave, Buffalo

TALK: 3pm: The Real Cost of Food

Flat 12 Mushrooms 37 Chandler St.

TOUR: 10am.: Meet Indoor Mushroom Farming

BY RESERVATION ONLY

Grassroots Gardens Broadway Community Garden (10 am-2 pm)

389 Broadway, Buffalo

TALK: 11am: We need this now more than ever:

Learning How Therapeutic Gardening Can Heal

Communities

Groundwork Market Garden

1698 Genesee Street, Buffalo

TALK: 1pm: Intro to Urban Food Production

Harris Garden 108 Landon Street, Buffalo

TALK: 1pm: How Do you Make Your Fresh Food Last

Longer at Home

Isle View Produce Urban Farm

234 Wadsworth Ave, Tonawanda

Massachusetts Avenue Project

387 Massachusetts Avenue, Buffalo

TOUR: 11:00 a.m. Tour of MAP’s Farmhouse

Pelion Outdoor Classroom

212 Best St, Buffalo

Providence Farm Collective

Farmers Market (10 am-2 pm)

M&T Bank lot, 130 Grant St., Buffalo

Rader Garden 1547 Love Rd, Grand Island

Urban Fruits & Veggies (10 am-2 pm)

117 Zenner St, Buffalo

WORKSHOP: 11am-3pm (multiple sessions last

30-45 minutes) UB Food Lab – Nourishing change:

Community-driven Strategies for Equitable Urban

Agriculture on East Buffalo

WestSide Tilth Farm

246 Normal Avenue, Buffalo

Pizza made to order in brick ovens.