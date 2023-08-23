URBAN FARM DAY Sat, August 26, 2023, 10am-3pm FREE, self-guided, featuring 16+ area urban farms

Share and make memories as you discover our region’s urban agricultural
community and food system partners. Hear the stories of local growers and the
groups that help bolster our local food community. Learn the history of their spaces
and the inspiration for their work. Fill your senses with the medley of midsummer’s
bounty. Attend talks and tours. Visit markets. There’s something for everyone.
• Reserve your free spot touring an indoor mushroom farm
• Create sidewalk art and enjoy a lemonade at the pay-as-you-can community café and urban garden
• Learn about Farmer Pirates compost operation – and why they’re called Farmer Pirates
• Enjoy a talk on farm labor justice, soil health or the healing effects of gardening
• Shop produce grown by farmers from seven African countries and the U.S.
• Visit a garden with a rabbit hutch, a chicken coop, and two beehives. Oh, and lots of vegetables!
SCHEDULED TALKS & TOURS
10:00 AM
TALK
BIG BIG TABLE
Abundance and Creativity: Challenging the Paradigms of Food Security
11:00 AM
TALK
DEEPLY ROOTED COMMUNITY GARDEN Bountiful Beds
TALK
GRASSROOTS GARDENS OF WNY
We need this now more than ever:
Learning How Therapeutic Gardening Can Heal Communities
TOUR
MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE PROJECT
Tour of MAP’s Farmhouse
WORKSHOPS
URBAN FRUITS AND VEGGIES
Workshop:
UB Food Lab –
Nourishing change: Community-driven Strategies for Equitable Urban Agriculture on East Buffalo
12:00 NOON
TALK
BOLYARD GARDEN
Forest Gardening
1:00 PM
TALK
FARMER PIRATES
COMPOST From Food Scraps to Compost to Beautiful Soil
TALK
GROUNDWORK MARKET GARDEN
Intro to Urban Food Production
TALK
HARRIS GARDEN
How Do you Make Your Fresh Food Last Longer at Home
3:00 PM
TALK 5 LOAVES FARM
The Real Cost of Food
For more, visit UrbanFarmDay.com
FARMS
Gardens are open 10 am-3 pm unless otherwise noted.
Some sites will be selling produce.
Big Big Table & Lugar Hermoso de Pedro Community Garden
272 Hudson St., Corner of Hudson & West, Buffalo
TALK: 10am: Abundance and Creativity:
Challenging the Paradigms of Food Security
Bolyard Garden 223 Broad Street, Tonawanda
TALK: 12pm.: Forest Gardening
DeeplyRooted Community Garden
98 Luksin Drive, Tonawanda
TALK: 11am: Bountiful Beds
Farmer Pirates Compost Gittere St, Buffalo
TALK: 1pm: Food Scraps to Compost to Beautiful Soil
FeedMore WNY (10 am-1 pm)
91 Holt Street, Buffalo
5 Loaves Farm 1172 West Ave, Buffalo
TALK: 3pm: The Real Cost of Food
Flat 12 Mushrooms 37 Chandler St.
TOUR: 10am.: Meet Indoor Mushroom Farming
BY RESERVATION ONLY
Grassroots Gardens Broadway Community Garden (10 am-2 pm)
389 Broadway, Buffalo
TALK: 11am: We need this now more than ever:
Learning How Therapeutic Gardening Can Heal
Communities
Groundwork Market Garden
1698 Genesee Street, Buffalo
TALK: 1pm: Intro to Urban Food Production
Harris Garden 108 Landon Street, Buffalo
TALK: 1pm: How Do you Make Your Fresh Food Last
Longer at Home
Isle View Produce Urban Farm
234 Wadsworth Ave, Tonawanda
Massachusetts Avenue Project
387 Massachusetts Avenue, Buffalo
TOUR: 11:00 a.m. Tour of MAP’s Farmhouse
Pelion Outdoor Classroom
212 Best St, Buffalo
Providence Farm Collective
Farmers Market (10 am-2 pm)
M&T Bank lot, 130 Grant St., Buffalo
Rader Garden 1547 Love Rd, Grand Island
Urban Fruits & Veggies (10 am-2 pm)
117 Zenner St, Buffalo
WORKSHOP: 11am-3pm (multiple sessions last
30-45 minutes) UB Food Lab – Nourishing change:
Community-driven Strategies for Equitable Urban
Agriculture on East Buffalo
WestSide Tilth Farm
246 Normal Avenue, Buffalo
Pizza made to order in brick ovens.
