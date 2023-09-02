THE JOHN COLTRANE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION September 28 – 30, 2023

The Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective and Burchfield Penney Art Center celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest saxophone players of all time at the annual John Coltrane jazz festival September 28 – 30, 2023! This year will be bigger and better than ever with headliner Ravi Coltrane closing out the festivities on Saturday night in the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall. Check out the full schedule below!

Tickets to this year’s COLTRANE Celebration are now available to purchase online , by phone, or in person at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center box office (716-878-3005).

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center box office hours for in-person or phone sales: Tuesdays through Fridays, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Phone: 716-878-3005