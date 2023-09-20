Photo- greatlakes.org
Adopt-a-Beach day Sat, Sept 23rd

September 20, 2023
Jamie Moses

Saturday, September 23, will be Alliance for the Great Lakes biggest Great Lakes day of action this year.

Thousands of Adopt-a-Beach volunteers will clean and celebrate Great Lakes shorelines as part of the International Coastal Cleanup. Volunteers on all 5 lakes and in all 8 Great Lakes states will join others worldwide caring for their waters.

I hope you'll be a part of it! Volunteer to join a cleanup near you. Invite your friends to join in.

Adopt-a-Beach cleanups are a fun, free, easy way to give back to your community and keep plastic pollution out of our Great Lakes. Each year, Adopt-a-Beach volunteers remove tens of thousands of pounds of litter from their local beaches. About 85% of it is plastic.

Tackling plastic pollution in the Great Lakes is no small task, but together we can make a difference. Join a cleanup today and be part of this amazing day of Great Lakes action.

FOR BUFFALO VOLUNTEERS

Location – Woodlawn Beach State Park
Date of the cleanup
9/23/2023
Start time of the cleanup – 9:00 AM
End time of the cleanup – 12:00 PM
Meetup Location
Entrance to the beach (HSBC Table booth)
Primary Team Leader Name
Novem Cheng
Primary Team Leader Email
novc92@gmail.com