Adopt-a-Beach day Sat, Sept 23rd

Saturday, September 23, will be Alliance for the Great Lakes biggest Great Lakes day of action this year.

Thousands of Adopt-a-Beach volunteers will clean and celebrate Great Lakes shorelines as part of the International Coastal Cleanup. Volunteers on all 5 lakes and in all 8 Great Lakes states will join others worldwide caring for their waters.

I hope you’ll be a part of it! Volunteer to join a cleanup near you. I hope you’ll be a part of it! Volunteer to join a cleanup near you. Invite your friends to join in.

Adopt-a-Beach cleanups are a fun, free, easy way to give back to your community and keep plastic pollution out of our Great Lakes. Each year, Adopt-a-Beach volunteers remove tens of thousands of pounds of litter from their local beaches. About 85% of it is plastic.

Tackling plastic pollution in the Great Lakes is no small task, but together we can make a difference. Join a cleanup today and be part of this amazing day of Great Lakes action.

FOR BUFFALO VOLUNTEERS

Location – Woodlawn Beach State Park

Date of the cleanup

Start time of the cleanup – 9:00 AM

End time of the cleanup – 12:00 PM

Meetup Location