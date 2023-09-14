Castellani Art Museum presents the Classical Music & Dance of India

Performance Saturday, September 16 at 2–3:30 p.m.

This month, the theme of Castellani’s Currents arts and culture discussion series is Classical Music & Dance of India! Learn about two forms of Indian classical music and dance during this performance and presentation by Kala Seva Arts and Cultural Society. Bharatanatyam is one of eight classical dances in India and is characterized by precise movements and gestures, often depicting religious and spiritual themes. Carnatic is a major classical music tradition in India. With origins in South India, it includes instruments like the Saraswati veena, a style of lute.

Cost: $10/Adult, $5/Child, Free for Members, EBT card holders, and NU Students.

ABOUT: Currents is an intimate moderated discussion series featuring a special guest speaker that spotlights contemporary issues in art, cultural heritage, and the museum world. This program aligns with trends in the art world through presentations and discussions between guests and the presenter.