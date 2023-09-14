First Look Buffalo Theatre Company premiers “HELL-oween” at Canterbury Woods Arts Center in Williamsville

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company (FLB), which exclusively showcases both world and regional premiers, will present the first theatrical production to be held at the all-new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville. The season kicks off October 6, 2023 with “HELL-oween: Eight Short Plays. One Raging Inferno.” The concept, which places all eight works in the same setting, showcases the talents of both local and nationally recognized playwrights with an ensemble of actors portraying, in some cases, multiple roles in multiple plays. None of the plays are more than 10 minutes in length and will be performed without intermission.

“The concept of playwrights creating short, one-act pieces under the same theme and setting provides the audience with a wide range of stories and genres from comedy to horror,” said Bob Rusch, FLB’s artistic director. “This is designed to be an entertaining evening of theatre and ideal for the Halloween season.”

Produced by Kayla Victoria Reumann and Madison Sedlor, playwrights included are Sean Abley, Drew Fornarola, Jeff Goode, Adam Hahn, Donna Hoke, Wendy Marie Martin, Avery LaMar Pope, and Bella Poynton. Directors Mike Doben, Jason Francey, Camilla Maxwell, Kayla Victoria Reumann, and Vanessa Shevat will work with 16 members of FLB’s acting ensemble. The diverse cast includes Susan Acker, Andrew J. Brown, Brendan Cunningham, Tammy Dobe, Shanda Gardner, Anthony Grande, Elspeth Kain, Susan King, Ryan Norton, JR Ozoria, Lori Panaro, Kathleen Rooney, Bob Rusch, Madison Sedlor, Alfonzo Tyson and Nikita Williams

Performances take place Fridays, October 6, 13 and 20, Thursdays, October 12 and 19, and Saturdays, October 7 & 21 at 8 p.m. The Center is located at 705 Renaissance Dr., in Williamsville. Tickets are $30 (General) and $20 (Seniors and Students) and are available at www.firstlookbuffalo.com or at the door.