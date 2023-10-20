Alleyway Theatre presents THE NATURAL HORSE a new play by T. ADAMSON

Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1954 book The Natural House, this daringly wild play about ex-Soviet immigrants in suburban Wisconsin received Alleyway’s 2022 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award, and was a finalist for the 2023 O’Neill National Playwrights Conference.

When eldest daughter Masha brings home a feral horse named Goodboy to live under mom and dad’s roof, the play explodes with strange silliness and magical beauty. An incredibly theatrical look at how we search for people and spaces to call home, THE NATURAL HORSE is a breathtakingly ambitious and subversively hilarious exploration of the human connection.

“I’m so thrilled to receive the Mazumdar Award and I’m ecstatic to be able to share THE NATURAL HORSE at the Alleyway,” says Adamson. “This play is a big, wacky, heartfelt comedy that somehow blends classic Russian literature, architectural theory, and zany puppetry into a contemporary folktale about family, growing up, and building a home.”

THE NATURAL HORSE is a combination of Frank Lloyd Wright, Chekhov and Ionesco, with a little Picasso and Mister Ed thrown in for spice. Don’t miss the latest new play from Paula Vogel Playwriting Award winner, T. Adamson.

October 21, 22, 24 — Pay What You Can Previews

October 25 — Opening Night!

October 26 — Bills Game Watch Party after the show

Continues through November 11