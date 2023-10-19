Free tree planting workshop on 10/28 and Re-Tree volunteer planting on Nov 4th in Buffalo

Event: Tree Planting Workshop

Saturday, October 28, 2023

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Volunteer Tree Planting

Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9am

Locations: Eugene V. Debs

483 Peckham St.

Buffalo, NY 14206

Volunteer tree planting – various locations in the City of Buffalo

The Buffalo Green Fund, Re-Tree and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County are hosting a course entitled Planting Trees – a How-To Workshop as a part of their ongoing effort to educate volunteers in the planting of trees within City of Buffalo and along other community rights-of-way and public areas. Attendees will learn how trees promote better air quality and quality of life, how to select the right tree for the right location, proper planting techniques, and more.

The morning will end with a tree planting in the area of Eugene V. Debs Hall at 11:30 AM.

The course is free of charge and open to the public. Those who wish to attend are asked to log onto www.BuffaloGreenFund.org and fill out the online form.

IMPORTANT: If your group is planting on November 4th with Re-Tree trees, at least one member must attend the workshop on October 28th, unless you have trained at other previous sessions.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, event partners will be planting dozens of trees on city streets in the City of Buffalo. Volunteers are welcome to participate. To join in the planting, log onto www.BuffaloGreenFund.org/volunteer and in the message field, note that you would like to help plant on November 4 and how many you have in your group. Planting will start at 9am and will take place rain or shine.

Re-Tree, a program of the Buffalo Green Fund, is a not-for-profit all-volunteer organization formed as a response to the October 12, 2006 surprise Buffalo snowstorm which destroyed 57,000 trees in the public areas of eighteen WNY municipalities. Re-Tree’s efforts saw over 60,000 trees being restored in these areas as of April, 2019. This includes 30,000 trees planted by volunteers with donated funds and matched one-for-one by the municipalities with their crews and contractors. Re-Tree continues its volunteer efforts to boost the canopy that is continuously being decimated by disease, climate change, and other factors. Donations are most needed to continue this mission. To donate, and for more information, please log onto www.Re-TreeWNY.org.