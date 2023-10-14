“Belfast Girls” Closing Weekend at Irish Classical Theatre

The year is 1850, and five young women seek to escape the famine in Ireland aboard a ship bound for Australia. As they sail toward the promise of new lives in Sydney, they struggle to leave their pasts behind. Award-Winning Director Kyle LoConti makes her ICTC mainstage directorial debut with this heartfelt, new Irish play, starring Robyn Baun, Cassie Cameron, Solange Gosselin, Lily Jones, and Renee Landrigan.

To purchase tickets, visit irishclassical.com or contact our box office at 716-853-4282 or boxoffice@irishclassical.com.

Running Sept 22, 2023 – Oct 15, 2023

*visit https://irishclassical.com/ for more information

Meet Irish Classical Theatre’s new Artistic Director